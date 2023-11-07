VMware and Google Cloud announce planned PostgreSQL-compatible Database Solution for traditional and generative AI applications on VMware Cloud Foundation

Enterprises will be able to deploy and operationalize Google Cloud’s AlloyDB Omni on VMware Cloud Foundation

BARCELONA, Spain–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#crosscloud—VMware Explore 2023 – Today, VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) and Google Cloud (NASDAQ: GOOG) announced an expanded partnership to deliver Google Cloud’s AlloyDB Omni database on VMware Cloud Foundation, starting with on-premises private clouds. The powerful combination of AlloyDB Omni, a PostgreSQL-compatible database that runs anywhere and offers built-in support for generative AI, and the highly performant, more secure, reliable VMware Cloud Foundation, will enable enterprises to modernize their more demanding databases and applications. The solution will allow customers to simplify their management of PostgreSQL, modernize their existing databases, and help accelerate their Al journey with a powerful, proven platform for building transformative generative AI applications.





Many VMware Cloud customers are looking to standardize on open technologies such as PostgreSQL and embrace modern application development. AlloyDB Omni will be the first third-party PostgreSQL-compatible database natively integrated with VMware Cloud Foundation through VMware Data Services Manager and VMware vSAN. The upcoming delivery of AlloyDB Omni on VMware Cloud Foundation will give customers access to an enterprise-grade version of PostgreSQL with full enterprise support from Google Cloud. AlloyDB Omni will be tightly integrated with VMware Data Services Manager and VMware vSAN to deliver the performance, scalability, and manageability required for demanding enterprise workloads. Data Services Manager will enable customers to deliver database-as-a-service (DBaaS) on-premises to their lines of business, and will provide administrators with a vSphere native experience for managing AlloyDB Omni on VMware Cloud Foundation.

Mutual customers deploying VMware Private AI will be able to bring compute capacity and AI models to where enterprise data is created, processed, and consumed, and also leverage the innovative capabilities of AlloyDB AI, which offers an integrated set of capabilities for easily building enterprise generative AI applications. AlloyDB AI is built into AlloyDB Omni to run vector queries up to 10x faster compared to standard PostgreSQL, generate vector embeddings from within the database, and access Google Cloud’s state of the art AI models on Vertex AI1.

“VMware and Google have a long history of bringing together the best technologies each company has to offer to help customers accelerate their path to cloud,” said Krish Prasad, senior vice president and general manager, cloud infrastructure business group, VMware. “The integration of AlloyDB Omni with VMware Data Services Manager and VMware vSAN will empower IT teams to manage databases with a consistent operating model and benefit from enterprise storage capabilities. Customers will gain access to a modern enterprise-class database supported on VMware Cloud Foundation environments that simplifies IT management and enables self-service data access for developers.”

“Offering AlloyDB Omni on VMware Cloud Foundation is an exciting expansion of the VMware and Google partnership and promotes our vision of open, multi-cloud database services,” said Andi Gutmans, VP and General Manager for Databases at Google Cloud. “For too long, organizations have been locked into legacy databases with expensive and inflexible licensing terms. AlloyDB offers a fundamentally different cloud journey based on open PostgreSQL standards and Google technology. With VMware Cloud Foundation you can modernize your legacy databases and applications in place and build new, transformative generative AI apps into the future.”

Combining VMware Cloud Foundation and AlloyDB Omni will provide:

Superior performance and scalability : AlloyDB Omni’s improved read and write scaling and integrated columnar engine provide excellent performance on vSAN. In our performance tests, AlloyDB Omni is more than 2x faster than standard PostgreSQL for transactional workloads, and delivers up to 100x faster analytical queries than standard PostgreSQL 1 .

: AlloyDB Omni’s improved read and write scaling and integrated columnar engine provide excellent performance on vSAN. In our performance tests, AlloyDB Omni is more than 2x faster than standard PostgreSQL for transactional workloads, and delivers up to 100x faster analytical queries than standard PostgreSQL . Enterprise-class infrastructure : VMware Cloud Foundation simplifies, automates, and better secures database infrastructure. Advanced capabilities like VMware vSAN’s high performance, scalability, availability , and instant cloning make VMware Cloud Foundation ideal for running AlloyDB Omni.

: VMware Cloud Foundation simplifies, automates, and better secures database infrastructure. Advanced capabilities like VMware vSAN’s high performance, scalability, , and instant cloning make VMware Cloud Foundation ideal for running AlloyDB Omni. Simplified management : VMware Data Services Manager simplifies the management of data services and will have workflows that integrate with AlloyDB Omni to automate database patching, backups, scaling, and replication with minimal training for customer personnel.

: VMware Data Services Manager simplifies the management of data services and will have workflows that integrate with AlloyDB Omni to automate database patching, backups, scaling, and replication with minimal training for customer personnel. Developer-friendly consumption : User self-service enabled by VMware Data Services Manager will allow application teams to create, consume, and scale AlloyDB Omni instances in minutes to develop and run apps at scale on VMware Cloud infrastructure.

: User self-service enabled by VMware Data Services Manager will allow application teams to create, consume, and scale AlloyDB Omni instances in minutes to develop and run apps at scale on VMware Cloud infrastructure. Google-powered AI capabilities : VMware Cloud customers can smoothly build enterprise-grade applications with AlloyDB AI, an integral part of AlloyDB Omni. Customers will be able to utilize a familiar PostgreSQL interface for working with vectors, models, and data with access to Vertex AI, Google Cloud’s ML platform that helps customers build generative AI applications quickly.

Availability

The integrations of AlloyDB Omni with VMware Data Services Manager and vSAN are currently in Technology Preview. Customers can apply for the Early Access Program by visiting this website.

1-Based on internal Google Cloud Testing from March 2023

