VMS Software Devastated by Untimely Death of CEO Kevin Shaw

di Business Wire

Boston technology veteran dies in accident, Dave Sweeney named acting CEO

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VMS Software, Inc. today announced that CEO Kevin Shaw died October 14, 2022, after getting hit by a car while walking at a crosswalk in Acton, Mass. Shaw, a graduate of Tufts University, was 44 years old and leaves behind a wife and two daughters. David Sweeney, a company vice president and member of the VMS Software executive team, will serve as acting CEO.


“This is an unfathomable loss to even begin to understand,” Sweeney said. “Kevin was a friend to so many people, a loving father and husband, a beloved member of the New England technology community, and a great leader of our company. He was a rare person of intellect, wisdom, vision, compassion, humility, and humor who I am fortunate to have crossed paths with in my life. The idea of replacing him is out of the question – there was only one Kevin, and I miss him more than anyone can imagine.”

