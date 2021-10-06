Vizru Launches Trackle, Live-action Flowcharting for Development Teams

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Flowchart–Vizru launches Trackle.ai, its first Endpoint Cloud Application, for small and mid-sized businesses (SME). Trackle, built entirely on Vizru’s Zero-code development environment, is also the first SaaS to be deployed over Vizru’s ZEOS Multicloud OS.





What is Trackle?

Trackle.ai is the world’s first Live-action Flowcharting tool for assembling POCs within hours. It enables development teams to build immersive journeys using live audience participation and improvisation at the speed of thought.

Why Trackle?

Today, Application Development is an arbitrary exercise, devoid of process, plagued by bottlenecks, delays, and resource constraints. Teams jump head-first into development without tools or ability to precisely blueprint their projects to allow stakeholders to make the right call in a timely manner.

Flowcharting tools have not changed in over a century. All its shapes and arrows are not relevant in today’s AI-driven World. Business teams consider drawing flowcharts to be a tedious but a necessary chore. “Trackle is our ambitious attempt to reimagine flowcharting by making it simple, fun, and engaging,” says Rahul Vazhayil, Vizru’s Product Design Architect. Trackle provides a live-enactment engine that allows development teams to map, modify, and simulate journeys in real time. It allows the workforce, whether they are home, at work, or remote, to build ideas together and test-fly them at the speed of thought.

Trackle was born out of an internal necessity. While Vizru ZEOS entirely eliminates coding to deliver full-stack applications, customers still struggle to put their idea on paper, and things had a way of getting lost in translation. “We created Trackle to address this challenge at the elementary level and soon realized that this is actually an industry-wide problem. We are proud to open this to democratize innovation around the world,” says Kiran Mohan, Head of R&D, Vizru.

Trackle is the brainchild of Vizru’s engineering team and is officially launched at ITC Vegas 2021. “Vizru is entering an exciting phase. We are not just a technology platform anymore, we are also an investor in Trackle. This is just the beginning. We are planning to launch at least one product each quarter,” says Ramesh Mahalingam, CEO of Vizru.

