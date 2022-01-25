Home Business Wire VIZIO’s CRO Honored with ITVT Award for Leadership in Interactive and Multiplatform...
VIZIO’s CRO Honored with ITVT Award for Leadership in Interactive and Multiplatform Television

Mike O’Donnell Recognized with Individual Leadership Award

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$VZIO #AWARDVIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) announced that its Chief Revenue Officer, Mike O’Donnell, was honored with an Individual Leadership Award at the recent 18th Annual Awards for Leadership in Interactive and Multiplatform Television. This award honors O’Donnell for his contributions to the interactive/multiplatform TV industry over the past year, specifically for his leadership of VIZIO’s Platform Business. This includes VIZIO Ads, VIZIO’s smart TV platform, SmartCast, and the company’s data business, Inscape.


The award recognizes O’Donnell’s leadership of several important initiatives over the past year including VIZIO’s exploding direct-to-device advertising business, the streaming ecosystem on VIZIO’s SmartCast platform, the reimagined WatchFree+ free streaming service with more than 260 ad-supported channels, and his role in striking platform streaming deals with dozens of the top networks and media companies in the market.

These achievements played no small role in the other awards VIZIO received at the event, including Achievement in Advanced Advertising for its VIZIO Ads product suite and Achievement in Streaming/OTT/CTV Award for its smart TV platform, SmartCast.

The 18th Annual ITVT Awards for Leadership in Interactive and Multiplatform Television recognized leadership both by individuals and by companies, and winning organizations and were announced during the annual TVOT Live! event.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful SmartCast™ operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to target and dynamically serve ads.

For more information, visit VIZIO.com and follow VIZIO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

