VIZIO Upgrades SmartCast™ With Newly Available VIZIO Voice

VIZIO SmartCast TVs usher in a new era of vast entertainment, enhanced search and discovery features, faster performance and new TV experiences

Enhanced Search and Discovery

SmartCast powers endless entertainment options for millions of households right out of the box and provides consumers with the power to discover, stream and share more content faster and more easily than they ever imagined. The latest update to the industry-leading smart TV platform delivers faster performance, new built-in voice capabilities, and new free TV channels built around a redesigned electronic program guide (EPG) with navigation features for easier search and discovery of the latest and best in entertainment. Most new models of SmartCast televisions will also include the all-new push-to-talk Voice Remote with VIZIO Voice, to help navigate the vast catalog of supported apps and channels.

The current iteration of SmartCast loads faster than ever, putting a host of powerful control options at the ready. The remote control is more responsive and redesigned for a sleeker look, making it easier to nimbly switch between various connected devices. Streamlined search also enables users to get to movies, shows and more in fewer steps, with content that’s intelligently curated around each viewer’s interests.

VIZIO Voice is the company’s first built-in voice capability, and it’s poised to change the way people watch and interact with their TVs. VIZIO Voice uses natural language intelligence, so consumers can more quickly search and discover content within SmartCast without the need to type. In addition, VIZIO Voice can easily change TV settings including volume and picture quality enhancements, launch apps and channels by name, and build upon search results without restating the entire query. The Voice Remote is Bluetooth-enabled, giving it superior range while freeing users from line-of-sight requirements.

Additionally, the free SmartCast Mobile™ app for iOS and Android is updated with VIZIO Voice, which allows older, paired models of SmartCast TVs to be able to use VIZIO Voice.

Stream It All

VIZIO is now synonymous with entertainment, continuing to attract a lineup of the top networks and media partners to deliver an ever-expanding catalog of content. With hundreds of free channels available, VIZIO has content for every genre including movies, news, sports, lifestyle, music, kids and family, multicultural and more. VIZIO SmartCast provides convenient access to fan-favorite streaming apps like Apple TV, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube TV and more. New to the streaming services roster in 2021 are FOX NOW, Paramount+ and The CW.

To support a growing consumer shift to streaming, VIZIO continues to expand its free ad-supported channels and subscription streaming apps for millions of monthly active users. SmartCast active user accounts grew 57% year-over-year (“YoY”) to 13.4 million in Q1 2021. Total VIZIO hours grew 42% YoY to 7 billion. Of this total, 3.6 billion hours were spent engaged with SmartCast specifically, representing a 70% increase YoY.

“With support for the latest streaming technologies, a faster and more personalized user experience, and compatibility with the newest connected home devices, VIZIO SmartCast TVs are the ultimate entertainment destination,” said Chris Vinckier, VP of Software Product Management. “We are proud that our products continue to be recognized for delivering a mix of premium technologies and innovations to market, and offering incredible value for our customers.”

Do More With Your TV

The SmartCast ecosystem is also purpose-built to provide interoperability between devices and allows viewers to stream and connect with content from their phone, tablet, or laptop directly onto the big screen.

SmartCast expands entertainment options and makes it possible for viewers to stream movies, TV shows, and sports from popular apps using Chromecast built-in and Apple AirPlay 2. SmartCast’s interoperable features also allow for easy second screen viewing. Deliver work presentations, host interactive game nights, attend school from home, share photos and videos with family and friends, and turn the living room into a workout studio with interactive fitness and wellness services.

And with more content now streaming in 4K, high dynamic range and Dolby Vision, with Dolby Atmos audio, viewers can transform their living room into the ultimate home theater experience with the premium picture quality of VIZIO 4K Ultra HD TVs and VIZIO’s best-in-class sound bars (sold separately).

Availability

All of the latest programming and features on SmartCast are available on all VIZIO 2021-22 televisions. For more information about SmartCast, visit www.vizio.com/smartcast.

VIZIO SmartCast TVs receive free, automatic updates using the latest technology that only gets smarter. This means that your TV will receive new content, features and functionality, ensuring additional value for years to come.

For more information, visit VIZIO.com and follow VIZIO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, VIZIO’s mission is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. VIZIO is driving the future of televisions through its integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful SmartCast operating system. VIZIO also offers a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. VIZIO’s platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to target and dynamically serve ads to a growing audience that is increasingly transitioning away from linear TV.

