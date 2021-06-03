Home Business Wire VIZIO to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2021 Global Technology...
VIZIO to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2021 Global Technology Conference

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$VZIO #BofAConferenceVIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) today announced that Adam Townsend, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a Q&A session at the Bank of America Securities 2021 Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, June 9th at 2:30 pm ET.

VIZIO invites investors to register and listen to a live webcast on June 9th, available at this link. Following the event, a replay of the webcast will be available in the Events section of VIZIO’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.vizio.com/events.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, VIZIO’s mission is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. VIZIO is driving the future of televisions through its integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful SmartCast operating system. VIZIO also offers a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. VIZIO’s platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to target and dynamically serve ads to a growing audience that is increasingly transitioning away from linear TV.

For more information, visit VIZIO.com and follow VIZIO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

