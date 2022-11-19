<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire VIZIO to Participate in the Wells Fargo 6th Annual TMT Summit
Business Wire

VIZIO to Participate in the Wells Fargo 6th Annual TMT Summit

di Business Wire

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) today announced that its Founder and Chief Executive Officer, William Wang, will participate in the Wells Fargo 6th Annual TMT Summit on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at investors.vizio.com on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 12:20 p.m. Eastern Time / 9:20 a.m. Pacific Time. An on-demand replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to connect with the right audience.

Contacts

Contacts
Michael Marks

IR@vizio.com

Articoli correlati

Cenntro Electric Announces the Completion of Construction of Cennatic’s Advanced Lithium-Ion Battery Facility in Mexico

Business Wire Business Wire -
North American-based Lithium-Ion Battery Production to Reduce Dependence on Foreign Supply Chain and Facilitate Greater Technological Advancements FREEHOLD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cenntro...
Continua a leggere

Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor Touts the Future of Hybrid Work at Summit Sponsored by NWN Carousel & Fisher College

Business Wire Business Wire -
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito (R) says that "hybrid or flexible work is here to stay" and that...
Continua a leggere

Constandinos (Deno) Himonas Inducted Into the Warren E. Burger Society

Business Wire Business Wire -
PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The National Center for State Courts (NCSC) has inducted Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati partner Constandinos...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Cenntro Electric Announces the Completion of Construction of Cennatic’s Advanced Lithium-Ion Battery Facility in...

Business Wire