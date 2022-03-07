Home Business Wire VIZIO to Participate in the 34th Annual ROTH Investor Conference on March...
Business Wire

VIZIO to Participate in the 34th Annual ROTH Investor Conference on March 14, 2022

di Business Wire

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$VZIO #ROTHInvestorConference–VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) today announced that William Wang, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at The 34th Annual ROTH Investor Conference on March 14, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available in the Events section of VIZIO’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.vizio.com/events. A replay of the webcast will also be available following the event.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. VIZIO is driving the future of televisions through its integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful SmartCast operating system. VIZIO also offers a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. VIZIO’s platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to target and dynamically serve ads to a growing audience that is increasingly transitioning away from linear TV.

For more information, visit VIZIO.com and follow VIZIO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Contacts

IR Contact
Michael Marks

IR@vizio.com

Media Contact
press@vizio.com

Articoli correlati

Aniview Renews Partnership with HUMAN to Continue Safeguarding Its Video Ad Platform From Sophisticated Bot Attacks

Business Wire Business Wire -
After its successful collaboration that eliminated Pareto’s sophisticated botnet, the renewed partnership places cybersecurity efforts on a much stronger...
Continua a leggere

Barnes & Noble College Launches BNC First Day® Complete Program with bartleby® Digital Study Tools at Delgado Community College

Business Wire Business Wire -
Partnership with Delgado Community College Will Further Support Student Outcomes by Providing Students with All Their Course Materials Plus...
Continua a leggere

EdCast Integrates With Microsoft Viva Learning to Seamlessly Support Learning in the Flow of Work

Business Wire Business Wire -
EdCast’s Talent & Learning Experience Platform (XP) combined with Microsoft’s Viva Learning now offers a best-of-breed approach to skill...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
Huawei

Mwc 2022: Huawei presenta nuove soluzioni per data center full-stack

Hardware