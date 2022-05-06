Home Business Wire VIZIO to Participate in the 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference...
Business Wire

VIZIO to Participate in the 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference on May 18, 2022

di Business Wire

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) today announced that Adam Townsend, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available in the Events section of VIZIO’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.vizio.com/events. A replay of the webcast will also be available following the event.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to connect with the right audience.

Contacts

IR Contact
Michael Marks

IR@vizio.com

Press Contact:
Jodie McAfee

press@vizio.com

Articoli correlati

Groove Ranked #3 Best Place to Work in the SF Bay Area

Business Wire Business Wire -
Employee reviews earn Groove a top spot on the 2022 Best Places to Work in the Bay Area List...
Continua a leggere

NextGen Healthcare CFO Jamie Arnold Receives Lifetime Achievement Award

Business Wire Business Wire -
Accomplished Industry Leader Honored by the Orange County Business Journal ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$NXGN #NextGenHealthcare--NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider...
Continua a leggere

Rimini Street to Present at the 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Groove Ranked #3 Best Place to Work in the SF Bay Area

Business Wire