VIZIO to Participate in Stephens Annual Investment Conference

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) today announced that its Chief Revenue and Strategic Growth Officer, Mike O’Donnell, will participate in the Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at investors.vizio.com on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time. An on-demand replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to connect with the right audience.

Contacts

Michael Marks

IR@vizio.com

