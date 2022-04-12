Home Business Wire VIZIO Presents Exclusive Discounts and Promotions for Consumers from Popular Streaming Services
VIZIO Presents Exclusive Discounts and Promotions for Consumers from Popular Streaming Services

Apple TV+, discovery+, and fuboTV offers available to VIZIO users

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) today announced its latest promotions and exclusive subscription discounts as part of an ongoing initiative to deliver even more value to VIZIO Smart TV owners.


These promotions give consumers just one more reason to buy a VIZIO Smart TV with “out of the box” entertainment, immediate access to fan-favorite TV shows, movies, and some of the best deals available from participating streaming services including Apple TV+, discovery+ and fuboTV. Check out the following promotions kicking off in April:

Apple TV+ — 3-Month Promotional Trial

New Apple TV+ subscribers can take advantage of a 3-month promotional trial for all new and existing VIZIO Smart TV owners. The offer will be presented on the VIZIO home screen through promotional banners with the opportunity to start redemption right from the home screen. Subscribers can enjoy award-winning Apple Originals such as “Ted Lasso,” newly premiered series including “WeCrashed,” and the upcoming documentary event series “They Call Me Magic” (premiering April 22), as well as the Academy Award-winning Apple Original Film “CODA.” This offer is available between April 25 – May 30, 2022.

discovery+ — 30-day Promotional Trial

New discovery+ subscribers will get access to an exclusive 30-day promotional trial following the purchase and registration of a new VIZIO TV. New users gain access to more than 60,000 episodes of current and classic shows from Discovery’s iconic portfolio of networks, including HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, OWN, Travel Channel, Discovery Channel, Animal Planet and Magnolia Network, as well as more than 200 discovery+ original titles and hundreds of hours of exclusive content like Shark Week. The promo offer will be shared to the new owner’s email address with a link to redeem the trial. The offer is available between April 22 – October 22, 2022.

fuboTV — 20% Off First Month

New fuboTV subscribers can get 20% off the first month of their subscription until April 15th. VIZIO smart TV owners can access the offer through the VIZIO home screen and quickly enjoy fubo’s cable TV replacement product. With fuboTV, subscribers can stream a broad mix of 100+ live sports, news and entertainment networks including every Nielsen-rated sports channel (source: Nielsen Total Viewers, 2021). Simply look for the promotional banners and sign up in a few clicks.

VIZIO continues to enhance the customer experience with new features and content, giving users endless entertainment options.

“VIZIO’s mission is to bring the best possible entertainment experience to the millions of people that use our products every day. Working with our content partners to extend discounts on their subscription services so that VIZIO audiences can access premium programming helps us deliver on that mission,” said Liz Buhn, Senior Director of Partner Marketing at VIZIO.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to connect with the right audience.

For more information, visit VIZIO.com and follow VIZIO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Press Contact for VIZIO:
Jodie McAfee

press@vizio.com

