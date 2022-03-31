VIZIO Introduces Jump Ads to Connect Linear TV With Streaming

FOX is leveraging the capability to drive interactivity, content discovery and deeper engagement for the series premiere of its new comedy ‘Welcome to Flatch’

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) today introduced a beta program for an innovative new cross-platform viewing solution called Jump Ads, designed to bridge the gap between linear TV and streaming services.





Jump Ads give participating programmers and brands the ability to present an interactive overlay at the conclusion of linear TV programs, directing viewers into a supporting app on VIZIO’s operating system to continue their viewing experience.

FOX, the first partner to test the feature, is placing Jump Ads at the end of the premiere episode for its new docu-comedy “Welcome to Flatch.” The Jump Ads will prompt viewers to continue watching additional episodes of the program or catch up on past episodes on the FOX Now App, where FOX is streaming the first seven episodes of the season on-demand the same day as the premiere. This allows viewers to seamlessly extend their viewing experience with a single click of a button, enhancing the smart TV experience for both viewers and content providers alike.

According to Accenture, 60% of viewers are frustrated with the process of navigating between different streaming services and apps. Providing viewers with the ability to easily continue watching the content they just enjoyed eliminates that confusion and answers the ever-growing question of “what do I watch next?”

By encouraging and increasing viewership across formats, Jump Ads gives content providers a new opportunity to engage viewers beyond a single linear session with the ability to fully control and customize the user journey between platforms. This includes the ability to choose at what point of the show the ads will appear, how often they appear, and even to which app the overlay points. VIZIO is currently working with additional content providers and brands on a variety of integrations.

“In our eyes, all TV is CTV, and we’re on a mission to bridge the gap between linear and streaming,” said Adam Bergman, VP of National Ad Sales at VIZIO. “Jump Ads are another big step in the right direction, as they simplify content discovery and navigation, and create more engaging, interactive viewing experiences for consumers.”

“Clearly, the viewing experience has changed, with both linear and streaming playing an integral role for the foreseeable future,” said Natalie Park, SVP, Marketing Strategy and Media at FOX Entertainment. “Innovations like Jump Ads that integrate these formats for viewers create a better live, tune-in experience that caters to the on-demand expectation that the binge-watching cultural phenomenon has created.”

Jump Ads leverage VIZIO’s Inscape ACR technology to recognize when a program participating in the Jump Ads program is on air, as well as additional proprietary VIZIO software to then target and serve the overlay to the viewer in real-time.

More About Welcome to Flatch:

Airing Thursdays at 9:30pm ET/PT and inspired by BBC Studios’ BAFTA-winning BBC format, “This Country,” “Welcome to Flatch” is written and executive-produced by Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Jenny Bicks (“Sex and the City,” “The Greatest Showman”) and directed and executive-produced by DGA Award winner and Emmy nominee Paul Feig (“The Office,” “Bridesmaids”), who also wrote two episodes. When a documentary crew sets out to explore the lives of residents in a small American town – their dreams, their concerns – they stumble upon the midwestern town of Flatch, which is made up of many eccentric personalities. It’s a place you want to visit and maybe even stay. If there was a decent motel. Which there is not. The comedy stars newcomer Holmes, Sam Straley (“The Kids Are Alright”), Seann William Scott (“Lethal Weapon,” “American Pie” franchise), Aya Cash (“The Boys,” “You’re the Worst”), newcomers Justin Linville and Krystal Smith, and Taylor Ortega (“Succession”). The first seven episodes of “Welcome to Flatch” can be seen across non-linear platforms, including Hulu, FOX Now and On Demand.

More About VIZIO Ads

VIZIO Ads was created to help deliver a more relevant advertising experience to consumers and brands alike. Offering premium, addressable advertising inventory inside of WatchFree+ and within popular TV channels and apps, VIZIO Ads gives advertisers the ability to reach new audiences with relevant messages at the right time. VIZIO Ads gives its customers personable service, app-level transparency and screen-level verification to ensure brands can invest with confidence across one of the largest smart TV footprints in the U.S.

Learn more here: www.vizioads.com.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to target and dynamically serve ads.

For more information, visit VIZIO.com and follow VIZIO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Contacts

Press Contact for VIZIO:



Melissa Hourigan



Fabric Media



720-608-1919



melissa@fabricmedia.net