VIZIO Honored with ITVT Awards for Leadership in Interactive and Multiplatform Television

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$VZIO #AWARD—VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) was recognized for Achievement in Advanced Advertising for its VIZIO Ads product suite and Achievement in Streaming/OTT/CTV for its smart TV platform, SmartCast at the 18th Annual Awards for Leadership in Interactive and Multiplatform Television.





The Achievement in Advanced Advertising Award recognized VIZIO Ads for innovation and growth in advanced advertising this past year, and for delivering products that drove real business outcomes and optimized campaign planning, targeting, and measurement. VIZIO’s offerings include:

Household Connect — which enables advertisers to target consumers on other devices based on what is viewed on VIZIO Smart TVs.

Universal Frequency Control — which sets limits on how often an ad is delivered via VIZIO Ads’ CTV offering. With in-flight optimization, brands can ensure they are reaching the device an optimal amount of times per day, week, or month.

True Incremental Reach — which helps measure net new audiences reached from advertising on VIZIO’s platform, when compared to other formats such as linear and VOD.

The Streaming/OTT/CTV Award recognized VIZIO’s advancements of its SmartCast™ platform, the operating system that powers every VIZIO Smart TV, and for demonstrating the greatest achievement in streaming, OTT or connected TV. In the past year, VIZIO introduced:

VIZIO Features — an exclusive content offering that leverages VIZIO’s first party, opted-in viewership data and homescreen targeting capabilities to deliver personalized content experiences to audiences via free ad-supported channels, movies, and shows as a part of VIZIO’s WatchFree+ offering on SmartCast.

WatchFree+ — unveiled an updated experience for its owned-and-operated free streaming video service, WatchFree+, with an intuitive program guide and an expanded content offering fueled by VIZIO’s Inscape data and hundreds of free channels.

AVOD Programming — VIZIO introduced on-demand programming to its free streaming service, WatchFree+, with more than 4,000 free movies, TV shows, and VIZIO exclusives from more than 17 content and studio partners totalling over 5,000 hours of on-demand programming across all genres.

The ITVT Awards also recognized VIZIO’s CRO, Mike O’Donnell, with the Individual Leadership award at the event for his contributions to the interactive/multiplatform TV industry over the past year, specifically for his leadership of VIZIO’s Platform Business.

The 18th Annual ITVT Awards for Leadership in Interactive and Multiplatform Television recognized leadership both by individuals and by companies, and winning organizations and were announced during the annual TVOT Live! event.

These awards follow VIZIO’s recent CES® 2022 Innovation Honoree Awards for outstanding design and engineering for its SmartCast operating system, M-Series Quantum X 4K HDR Gaming Smart TV and M-Series Elevate Sound Bar.

