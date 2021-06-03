VIZIO Elevates Award-Winning Sound Bar Lineup with Enhanced Audio and More Atmos Models

Refined sound bars bring superior performance, smart features and unprecedented integration

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$VZIO #AUDIO–VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO), the #1 best-selling Sound Bar brand in the U.S.,* today unveils an updated lineup of sound bars for every need and at every price point. VIZIO is continuing the unstoppable momentum from last year’s launch of the industry-rocking VIZIO Elevate Sound Bar–recognized for its innovation and performance–with a robust slate to make every home theater dream come true. From simple, affordable solutions that upgrade a TV’s onboard audio to fully immersive, room-shaking Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X® cinema sound, there really is a VIZIO sound bar for everyone.

The latest lineup boasts a refined industrial design with a beautiful textured surface that’s easy to clean. As part of VIZIO’s never-ending innovation to integrate TV and audio, the stands of select-model VIZIO TVs now seamlessly support VIZIO’s sound bars for a modern, minimalist aesthetic. And when connected to select VIZIO TVs, the new sound bars display their settings menus on the TV screen for quick, easy adjustment. The redesigned sound bar remote (available on 4.1-channel models and above) features a new backlit display panel and an improved directional pad to provide more precise control, even in a darkened living room. New Effect, Level and Setup buttons are handy for first-time configuration, toggling between the various audio modes to suit a listener’s current mood or preference (music, movies, video games, etc.), and to make quick everyday adjustments. HDMI ARC connectivity across the entire lineup simplifies setup and control of the sound bar, requiring only the TV remote, while assuring the highest audio and video quality.

Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio technologies–delivering lifelike surround sound from every angle, even from above–are available on more models, bringing the latest immersive soundtracks on movies, shows and video games to more listeners than ever. A variety of speaker modes assures superlative audio quality for any customer’s need and virtually any size or shape room, and Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X enhanced audio offer even more options in all models. VIZIO sound bars are also Voice Assistant-ready, compatible with all major voice assistant ecosystems and devices (sold separately), so users can operate those devices hands-free and enjoy upgraded audio. Now your VIZIO sound bar can be the ultimate amplified smart speaker.

“VIZIO’s sound bars deliver the ultimate concert, movie and gaming surround sound experience right to your living room,” said Bill Baxter, Chief Technology Officer, VIZIO. “As the leading sound bar brand in the U.S., we continue the innovation with our latest collection. Each elegantly designed sound bar delivers an amplified experience that will change the way you listen to music, watch TV or play games, with powerful Dolby Atmos and DTS:X cinema sound on select models.”

Elevate

At the summit of the VIZIO sound bar family is the Elevate, the most awarded product in the company’s history. Its revolutionary Adaptive Height Speakers employ a custom chipset architecture to intelligently detect Dolby Atmos and DTS:X signals, automatically rotating upward for overhead audio, and down for superior music and 5.1 content. Elevate technology will also be made available in more VIZIO sound bar series in the future.

M-Series

M-Series continues to “punch above its weight,” with premium audio performance from separate woofers, tweeters, and passive radiators providing a wider soundstage, deeper bass and clearer highs. The VIZIO M-Series 5.1.2 Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X (M512a) leads the pack, featuring two dedicated upfiring speakers for true overhead surround, bringing this state-of-the-art technology to more listeners than ever. The latest M-Series also includes the elegant All-in-One (“AIO”) and 5.1 sound bars.

V-Series

The V-Series offers an essential upgrade for anyone looking to improve their TV sound and complete the entertainment experience. V-Series sound bars incorporate full-range drivers to create a wider audio spectrum in addition to a redesigned subwoofer for tighter, more impactful low frequencies, all with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X for virtualized surround sound. The 5.1 models offer versatile new low-profile satellite speakers, ideal for the Front Surround and Dual Stereo modes. The V-Series collection includes a 2.0 stereo sound bar (coming soon), 2.1, an All-in-One and 5.1 models.

Pricing and Availability

VIZIO’s 2022 sound bars will be available online and in-store at Walmart, Sam’s Club, Target, Amazon, Best Buy, Costco, and more.

Model Price Launch



Timing Configuration Total #



of



Speakers Sound



Pressure



Level Dolby



Atmos &



DTS:X HDMI Voice



Assistant



Input Bluetooth Elevate $999.99 Live 5.1.4 18 107dB Yes 2 in/1 (eARC) Yes Yes M512a-H6 $499.99 July 5.1.2 11 103dB Yes 1in/1 (eARC) Yes Yes M51ax-J6 $329.99 Live 5.1 9 100dB Yes 1in/1 (eARC) Yes Yes M51a-H6 $349.99 Live 5.1 9 102dB Yes 1in/1 (eARC) Yes Yes M215a-J6 $299.99 TBD 2.1 5 100dB Yes 1in/1 (eARC) Yes Yes M21d-H8 $149.99 Live 2.1 (All-in-One) 6 98dB – 1 (ARC) Yes Yes V51x-J6 $199.99 Live 5.1 6 96dB – 1 (ARC) Yes Yes V51-H6 $249.99 Live 5.1 6 96dB – 1 (ARC) Yes Yes V21x-J8 $149.99 Live 2.1 3 96dB – 1 (ARC) Yes Yes V21-H8 $179.99 Live 2.1 3 96dB – 1 (ARC) Yes Yes V21d-J8 $99.99 Live 2.1 (All-in-One) 4 96dB – 1 (ARC) Yes Yes V21t-J8 $149.99 August 2.1 (Compact) 3 95dB – 1 (ARC) Yes Yes V20-J8 $99.99 August 2 2 95dB – 1 (ARC) Yes Yes

To access the media kit for access to all images, pricing and product details, please click the following link.

For more information, visit VIZIO.com and follow VIZIO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, VIZIO’s mission is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. VIZIO is driving the future of televisions through its integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful SmartCast operating system. VIZIO also offers a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. VIZIO’s platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to target and dynamically serve ads to a growing audience that is increasingly transitioning away from linear TV.

*Q1 2021, based on unit share (Source: The NPD Group, Inc., Retail Tracking Service, U.S., Sound Bars, based on unit share, Jan. – Mar. 2021)

