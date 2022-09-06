Vizient Medical Device Tech Watch Highlights Trends in AI, Treatment Options for Pulmonary Embolism and Strategies to Boost Clinical Workforce Retention

IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#teamvizient—Vizient, Inc. today released its latest Medical Device Tech Watch, identifying trends in artificial intelligence (AI), examining treatment options for pulmonary embolism and highlighting strategies to boost clinical workforce retention. The full Medical Device Tech Watch can be accessed here.

“Advances in technology are having a positive impact not only on patient care but also on physicians and clinical staff support,” said Debbie Schuhardt, senior principal. “Through Tech Watch, Vizient provides clinical updates and operational strategies that help healthcare providers optimize care delivery and operational efficiencies, and lower costs.”

This edition contains eight articles, including:

Prioritizing employee needs positions health systems for top talent retention and recruitment — A recent Vizient survey of leaders representing 92 health systems nationwide revealed that workforce retention was their most pressing challenge, with recruitment and burnout closely behind. Research shows the average cost of turnover is $88,000 per nurse, $250,000 per advanced practice provider, and up to $1.5 million per physician. To help healthcare organizations, Tech Watch identifies new AI technologies that have the potential to lessen clinician turnover.

How current and future artificial intelligence applications are poised to transform medicine — AI adoption across healthcare is still in its infancy, but it’s beginning to make significant contributions in areas such as medical image interpretation, clinical decision support and administrative tasks. Tech Watch breaks down the differences between AI, and its subsets machine learning and deep learning, examines factors fueling AI growth in healthcare and highlights how services such as radiology and pathology are successfully implementing the new technology.

Collaboration and technology advances are improving pulmonary embolism treatment and outcomes — While the pandemic continues to fluctuate, the risk of pulmonary embolism (PE) associated with COVID-19 infection remains. A pulmonary embolism response team (PERT) can enable rapid clinical coordination of care and improved outcomes in PE patients. As therapies, technologies and devices evolve and appear on the market, patient triage, treatment and management will become increasingly critical and complex. This article assesses established and new acute pulmonary embolism treatment options, their clinical and financial implications, and further elevates and supports the need for PERT teams to determine patient and device selection.

Previous issues of Medical Device Tech Watch can be accessed here.

