Vizient Announces Strategic Partnership with Mpirik to Improve Care, Health Equity in Cardiology with Help From AI

IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#teamvizient—Vizient, Inc., the nations’ largest member-driven health care performance improvement company, today announced a strategic partnership agreement with Mpirik, a cloud-based care pathway software company focused on cardiac care, that will enable physicians to make more informed decisions on patient care while helping to reduce undertreatment. The strategic partnership expands access to patient assessment and clinical programs that improve care and helps address health equity with the use of technology including artificial intelligence (AI).

“ We are excited to have this strategic partnership agreement with Mpirik and offer clinical programs that utilize artificial intelligence to help physicians quickly identify at-risk patients based on multiple clinical risk factors,” said Bryan Grossman, SVP strategic supplier performance and category management for Vizient. “ Through our recent pilot program, we have seen this platform help member health systems improve patient monitoring and reduce undertreatment that may come from disparities tied to gender or race. Improving outcomes provides a win for patients and providers.”

Under the agreement, Vizient members who participate will have access to:

Automatic identification of cardiac at-risk patients to improve outcomes: Mpirik’s algorithms will utilize diagnostic results, clinician notes and schedules from the health system’s electronic health record (EHR) to determine if a patient has any of 18 cardiac diseases and an appropriate care plan.

Mpirik’s algorithms will utilize diagnostic results, clinician notes and schedules from the health system’s electronic health record (EHR) to determine if a patient has any of 18 cardiac diseases and an appropriate care plan. Automated patient identification alerts lead to decreased time from echocardiogram to intervention: Through the Cardiac Intelligence ® platform, clinicians and/or administrators can view their patient population, manage identified patients with the purpose of eliminating undertreatment, and receive automated alert notifications on patients identified without an appropriate follow-up plan.

Through the Cardiac Intelligence platform, clinicians and/or administrators can view their patient population, manage identified patients with the purpose of eliminating undertreatment, and receive automated alert notifications on patients identified without an appropriate follow-up plan. Real-time aggregate reporting to improve health equity and market development opportunities: Health systems may access customized, real-time aggregate reporting dashboards to derive insights into their patient population including quality/data outliers, therapy outcomes, heat maps of population by zip code, and much more.

“ Artificial intelligence solutions will be instrumental as a part of clinical practice to augment health care professionals,” said Dr. Sanjaya Gupta, Electrophysiologist at Saint Luke’s Health System. “ Having a chance to utilize AI tools such as Mpirik’s Cardiac Intelligence® gives me the confidence in how AI can be an effective part of my practice while helping drive better patient outcomes.”

“ We are incredibly excited for the opportunity to expand our reach through the robust Vizient network,” said Logan Brigman, CEO for Mpirik. “ Vizient shares our vision to utilize the best tools available to drive performance improvement. Our A.I. platform currently analyzes over 30,000 patients per month to ensure cardiac patients are adhering to an appropriate care pathway. This strategic partnership will provide more access to the rigorous quality initiatives that provide the best care and outcomes for patients.”

About Vizient, Inc.

Vizient, Inc., the nation’s largest health care performance improvement company, serves more than 50% of the nation’s acute care providers, which includes 97% of the nation’s academic medical centers, and more than 20% of ambulatory care providers. Vizient provides expertise, analytics and advisory services, as well as a contract portfolio that represents more than $130 billion in annual purchasing volume. Vizient’s solutions and services improve the delivery of high-value care by aligning cost, quality and market performance. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Vizient has offices throughout the United States. Learn more at www.vizientinc.com.

About Mpirik

Mpirik developed a healthcare intelligence platform designed to identify critical findings, filter extraneous data, and facilitate communication by aggregating health data and tracking follow-up. The program’s algorithms augment the physician’s ability to deliver excellence by objectively analyzing patients with heart disease at scale and ensuring their connection to timely care. www.mpirik.com

Contacts

Donna Ledbetter



(972) 830-6321



donna.ledbetter@vizientinc.com