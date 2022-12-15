Viz.ai Wins Four Comparably Awards for Best Place to Work

Healthcare technology leader recognized for its culture, diversity, career growth and outlook

“We are honored to receive these distinguished awards as they are a true testament to our people-centric business built on kindness and collaboration. Viz.ai is uniquely positioned to increase access to life-saving treatments through the power of artificial intelligence and our broad hospital network, so it’s important our employees feel encouraged and supported in all aspects of life,” said Chris Mansi, CEO at Viz.ai. “I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to those who participated in the Comparably ratings. Your feedback is imperative to the ongoing improvements of our workplace experience.”

Comparably recognizes exceptional companies with the Best Place to Work Awards based on anonymous employee ratings about their workplaces over a 12-month period. The final dataset was compiled from 15 million ratings across 70,000 large and small U.S. companies. Viz.ai’s Employee Net Promoter Score (eNPS) was 72, which is in the top 10 percent of 1,670 similarly-sized companies.

“Viz.ai has quickly become a leader in using artificial intelligence to expedite disease detection and care, but this wouldn’t be possible without the dedication of our passionate and hard-working team,” said Dawn Sprague, vice president of people at Viz.ai. “Building a workplace environment that nurtures each individual’s identity, goals, and career path ensures our employees come to work energized to create and deliver solutions that inform critical care decisions, helping improve patient lives.”

