Vivint Smart Home to Release Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 8, 2022

PROVO, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT) will discuss its third quarter 2022 results on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company plans to post a press release reporting its results and related presentation slides on the Investor Relations section of its website at https://investors.vivint.com/home/default.aspx after the close of the financial markets on November 8, 2022.
Webcast and Conference Call Details
Date:
|
Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Time:
|
5:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time
Pre-register:
|
https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=3df2eae1&confId=42986 (access details will be sent via email following registration)
Webcast:
|
https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/411302743 (listen-only)
Following the call, a replay of the webcast will be made available on the Investor Relations page of Vivint’s website at https://investors.vivint.com/home/default.aspx.
About the Company
Vivint is a leading smart home company in the United States. Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves over 1.9 million customers throughout the United States. For more information, visit https://www.vivint.com.
