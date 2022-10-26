<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Business Wire

Vivint Smart Home to Release Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 8, 2022

Business Wire

PROVO, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT) will discuss its third quarter 2022 results on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company plans to post a press release reporting its results and related presentation slides on the Investor Relations section of its website at https://investors.vivint.com/home/default.aspx after the close of the financial markets on November 8, 2022.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

Date:

 

Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Time:

 

5:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time

Pre-register:

 

https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=3df2eae1&confId=42986 (access details will be sent via email following registration)

Webcast:

 

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/411302743 (listen-only)

Following the call, a replay of the webcast will be made available on the Investor Relations page of Vivint’s website at https://investors.vivint.com/home/default.aspx.

About the Company

Vivint is a leading smart home company in the United States. Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves over 1.9 million customers throughout the United States. For more information, visit https://www.vivint.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact
Nate Stubbs

VP, Investor Relations

ir@vivint.com

