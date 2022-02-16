Vivint Smart Home to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results and Hold Conference Call on February 24, 2022

PROVO, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT) will discuss fourth quarter and full year 2021 results on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company plans to post a press release reporting its results and related presentation slides on the Investor Relations section of its website at https://investors.vivint.com/home/default.aspx after the close of the financial markets on February 24, 2022 and prior to the conference call.
Webcast and Conference Call Details
Date:
Thursday, February 24, 2022
Time:
5:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time
Dial-in:
North America/US (Toll Free): 1-844-200-6205 / International (Toll): +1-929-526-1599
Access Code:
397400
Webcast (listen-only)
|https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/173302934
A replay of the webcast will be made available for 30 days after the call on the Investor Relations page of Vivint’s website at https://investors.vivint.com/home/default.aspx.
About the Company
Vivint is a leading smart home company in North America. Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24-7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves more than 1.8 million customers. For more information, visit https://www.vivint.com.
