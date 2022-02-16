Home Business Wire Vivint Smart Home to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results...
Vivint Smart Home to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results and Hold Conference Call on February 24, 2022

PROVO, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT) will discuss fourth quarter and full year 2021 results on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company plans to post a press release reporting its results and related presentation slides on the Investor Relations section of its website at https://investors.vivint.com/home/default.aspx after the close of the financial markets on February 24, 2022 and prior to the conference call.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

Date:

Thursday, February 24, 2022

Time:

5:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time

Dial-in:

North America/US (Toll Free): 1-844-200-6205 / International (Toll): +1-929-526-1599

Access Code:

397400

Webcast (listen-only)

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/173302934

A replay of the webcast will be made available for 30 days after the call on the Investor Relations page of Vivint’s website at https://investors.vivint.com/home/default.aspx.

About the Company

Vivint is a leading smart home company in North America. Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24-7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves more than 1.8 million customers. For more information, visit https://www.vivint.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact
Nate Stubbs

VP, Investor Relations

ir@vivint.com

