Vivint Smart Home to Release First Quarter 2022 Results and Hold Conference Call on May 3, 2022

PROVO, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT) will discuss first quarter 2022 results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company plans to post a press release reporting its results and related presentation slides on the Investor Relations section of its website at https://investors.vivint.com/home/default.aspx after the close of the financial markets on May 3, 2022 and prior to the conference call.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

Date: Tuesday, May 3, 2022 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time Dial-in: North America/US (Toll Free): 1-844-200-6205 / International (Toll): +1-929-526-1599 Access Code: 344732 Webcast (listen-only): https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/405041344

A replay of the webcast will be made available for 30 days after the call on the Investor Relations page of Vivint’s website at https://investors.vivint.com/home/default.aspx.

About the Company

Vivint is a leading smart home company in North America. Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves nearly 1.9 million customers throughout the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit https://www.vivint.com.

