Vivint Smart Home to Participate in InsureTech Connect (ITC), the World’s Largest Gathering of Insurance Leaders and Innovators

PROVO, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vivint Smart Home (NYSE: VVNT), a leading smart home company, today announced Todd Santiago, Chief Revenue Officer, will be a presenter during a track session at ITC Vegas 2021. Details are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, October 5, 2021

Time: 2:00 p.m. PDT

Following the session, the presentation will be available on-demand on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.vivint.com.

About the Company

Vivint is a leading smart home company in North America. Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24-7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves over 1.7 million customers. For more information, visit https://www.vivint.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Nate Stubbs

VP, Investor Relations

ir@vivint.com

