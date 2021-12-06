Vivint Smart Home Announces Appointment of Garner B. Meads, III, as Chief Legal Officer and Secretary

PROVO, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT) (the “Company” or “Vivint”), a leading smart home company, today announced that Garner B. Meads, III, the Company’s current interim general counsel, has been appointed as the Company’s Chief Legal Officer and Secretary.

Meads is a dynamic and talented attorney with substantial legal experience and, having been a member of the Vivint team for several years, has a wealth of knowledge about the Company and its business overall. Meads has helped manage the Company’s strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, and SEC compliance and reporting initiatives. His contributions have helped lay the legal foundation to achieve some of the Company’s most important objectives, including Vivint Smart Home’s SPAC merger to become a public company in January of 2020. Additionally, Meads was a recent recipient of a 2021 Utah Business Corporate Counsel Award, which recognizes exceptional in-house counselors who serve Utah’s businesses, nonprofits, and other private-sector organizations.

“We are thrilled to have Garner, with his extensive legal skillset and intimate understanding of our business and operations, as our Company’s Chief Legal Officer and Secretary,” said David Bywater, Vivint Smart Home’s Chief Executive Officer. “During his tenure at the Company, Garner has established an exceptional track record of managing complex transactions, ensuring corporate governance best practices and SEC compliance. We are confident that in his new role of Chief Legal Officer and Secretary, Garner will help us lead the Company into its next phase of growth.”

“I am very excited about this new role at Vivint Smart Home, a Company that I obviously know very well and deeply admire,” said Meads. “I look forward to working alongside the rest of the Vivint Smart Home team and my talented colleagues as we build the future of our business.”

Until his appointment as Chief Legal Officer and Secretary, Meads served as interim General Counsel of Vivint Smart Home, a position he was appointed to on July 1, 2021. Previously, Meads served as Associate General Counsel and assistant secretary of Vivint Smart Home since July of 2016 after serving as senior corporate counsel at Vivint Solar, Inc., a separate sister company, which he joined in January of 2015. Meads also has prior experience as an attorney for Vinson & Elkins LLP and Sidley Austin LLP.

Meads attended the J. Reuben Clark Law School at Brigham Young University, where he earned a juris doctorate (JD) degree.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint is a leading smart home company in North America. Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24-7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves more than 1.8 million customers. For more information, visit https://www.vivint.com.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding, among other things, the Company’s plans, strategies and prospects, both business and financial, including without limitation, statements regarding the Company hiring a chief legal officer and secretary. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning the Company’s possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “plans,” “scheduled,” “anticipates” or “intends” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and they will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved, if at all. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions regarding future events and business performance as of the date of this press release, and they are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in Part I, Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Amendment No. 1 to its Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 12, 2021 (the “Form 10-K/A”), as such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company’s periodic filings with the SEC, that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Although Vivint Smart Home believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance or events and circumstances reflected in those statements will be achieved or will occur, and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Vivint Smart Home does not undertake and expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. You should read the documents Vivint Smart Home has filed with the SEC, including the Form 10-K/A and the Company’s other periodic filings, for more complete information about the Vivint Smart Home. These documents are available on both the EDGAR section of the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of Vivint’s website at www.vivint.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact

Nate Stubbs



VP, Investor Relations



ir@vivint.com

Media Relations Contact

Noelle Bates



VP, Public Relations



press@vivint.com