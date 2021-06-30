Home Business Wire Vivint Issues Statement on ADT Patent Infringement Lawsuit
Business Wire

Vivint Issues Statement on ADT Patent Infringement Lawsuit

di Business Wire

PROVO, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On June 29, 2021, ADT filed a complaint against Vivint, a leading smart home company, in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas and a companion case with the U.S. International Trade Commission claiming that Vivint infringed two ADT patents. Vivint believes the claims asserted are completely without merit and that the complaint is a reactionary countersuit to a patent infringement complaint Vivint had previously filed on February 25, 2021 against ADT in the U.S. District Court for the District of Utah. Vivint’s complaint asserts that ADT infringes six Vivint patents and Vivint is continuing to prosecute its claims in that case. Vivint intends to vigorously defend against ADT’s allegations.

About Vivint

Vivint Smart Home is a leading smart home company in North America. Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves more than 1.7 million customers throughout the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.vivint.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Nate Stubbs

VP, Investor Relations

ir@vivint.com

Media Contact:
Noelle Cahow Bates

VP, Public Relations

press@vivint.com

Articoli correlati

U.S. Enterprises Look to Software-Defined Networks to Enable Business Agility

Business Wire Business Wire -
ISG Provider Lens™ report sees U.S. companies looking to adopt SDN in response to remote working and other demands STAMFORD,...
Continua a leggere

Healthvana Launches Nation’s First Covid-19 Digital Vaccination Record For Android™ Users

Business Wire Business Wire -
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Across the world, governments and health authorities are working quickly to vaccinate, test, and confidently reopen communities....
Continua a leggere

Harpak-ULMA Announces New Global Headquarters

Business Wire Business Wire -
Strong Growth Drives Expansion of Facilities, New Capabilities, and Creation of Advanced Customer Experience Center TAUNTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#foodpackaging--Harpak-ULMA today announced...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

U.S. Enterprises Look to Software-Defined Networks to Enable Business Agility

Business Wire