Vitalchat’s Inpatient Telehealth Solutions Now Can Now Be Paired with Samsung TV Models for Healthcare Environments

Vitalchat offers industry’s only AI-driven patient monitoring and virtual visit solutions that conserve network bandwidth; enable up to 100 rooms to be monitored simultaneously

ASHBURN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With missions to define the hospital of the future, inpatient telehealth innovator Vitalchat announced today its partnership with Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. The Vitalchat app, which offers immediate access to the company’s patented telehealth solutions, can now be paired with Samsung’s healthcare displays to deliver a more informed, comfortable and personalized patient care ecosystem.





Engineered for the unique needs of patients in healthcare environments, Samsung’s HCU7030 and HCF800 Crystal Hospital 4K TVs and Vitalchat’s AI-enabled E-Sitter and Virtual Visit solutions provide a robust, best-in-class solution for clinicians.

“Our telehealth technology is designed to meet the needs of modern healthcare environments today and tomorrow,” said Vitalchat CEO Alan Pitt, MD. “Partnering with Samsung enables us to have a greater impact in combatting some of the biggest healthcare challenges related to the patient experience, safety and workforce stabilization.”

Unlike many competitive solutions, Vitalchat leverages artificial intelligence to offer industry-leading and industry-first features, including:

SmartView: Patented software that continuously scans patient rooms for movement using in-room video. Cameras monitor for irregular movement and voice cues, providing 24/7, at-a-glance monitoring of patient activities, staff rounding and visitors.

Patented software that continuously scans patient rooms for movement using in-room video. Cameras monitor for irregular movement and voice cues, providing 24/7, at-a-glance monitoring of patient activities, staff rounding and visitors. MultiView: Configurable dashboard with an intuitive interface enables providers to view up to 100 patient rooms simultaneously across a department, facility or location. Remote alerts help nurses get to patients in need faster.

Configurable dashboard with an intuitive interface enables providers to view up to 100 patient rooms simultaneously across a department, facility or location. Remote alerts help nurses get to patients in need faster. Bandwidth Conservation: Patented architecture conserves data transmitted over a network while enabling video to be activated only upon an alert, minimizing network requirements by approximately 20-fold compared to video streaming.

Patented architecture conserves data transmitted over a network while enabling video to be activated only upon an alert, minimizing network requirements by approximately 20-fold compared to video streaming. Hardware Agnostic: Solutions seamlessly integrate with any existing technology stack, further reducing overhead costs for hospitals.

The Vitalchat app leverages the Tizen platform within the Samsung healthcare TV, which enables hospitals and other clinical environments to use a lower-cost camera and still generate the same, high-quality audio and video without bogging down the network.

“Our partnership with Vitalchat illustrates our commitment to driving better healthcare by connecting patients and families with their care team,” explains Chris Mertens, Vice President of U.S. Sales, B2B Displays, Samsung Electronics America. “The pairing of Samsung healthcare grade displays and Vitalchat’s SmartView and MultiView software ensures patients are being monitored 24/7, as an exemplified safeguard for patient safety and quickly attending to a patient’s needs.”

Pitt notes that healthcare organizations have the potential to reap a near-immediate ROI with Vitalchat telehealth solutions, as they are designed to free up caregiver time and improve care delivery. With Samsung healthcare TVs, hospitals can also be fully set up with the telehealth technology within minutes versus days, negating patient room downtime.

“The hospital room of the future is here,” said Pitt. “We’re making it possible to deliver better care while reducing burnout with our time-saving, tech-forward solutions that actually enhance human connections.”

To learn more about Vitalchat’s solutions, watch a demo or request a live demo.

About Vitalchat

Revolutionizing hybrid healthcare, Vitalchat combats labor shortages and burnout while improving patient satisfaction with proprietary, hands-free telemedicine solutions that enable providers to monitor and treat up to 100 patients from a single workstation. Leveraging video AI and seamless integration with other technology partners, Vitalchat is defining the hospital room of the future – cost effectively and at scale – while enhancing the human experience. More at vitalchat.com.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.

Contacts

Andrea Aker



Aker Ink



(602) 339-7339



andrea.aker@akerink.com