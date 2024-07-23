VisualVault Recognized in Multiple G2 Summer 2024 Reports

TEMPE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VisualVault has recently garnered recognition in multiple G2 Summer Market Reports for its digital Document Management and Document Scanning services.





Previously recognized in G2’s Winter and Spring reports, VisualVault earned spots on the Grid® Report and Relationship Index for Document Management. Building on this success, VisualVault garnered additional accolades in the G2 Summer 2024 Reports, being recognized in both the Document Management Usability Index and the Implementation Index. Furthermore, VisualVault has been featured in the Document Scanning Usability Index, Relationship Index, Implementation Index, and Grid Report.

VisualVault earned dual recognition as both a Contender and High Performer in the respective categories of Document Management and Document Scanning, driven by strong customer satisfaction. With over 90% of users rating it 4 or 5 stars and an 84% recommendation rate.

VisualVault’s High Performer title not only earned a badge in Document Scanning but also secured an additional badge for Highest User Adoption in the Implementation Index for Document Management. This recognition underscores VisualVault’s commitment to excellence, and signals customer trust and product reliability in an extremely competitive software marketplace.

CEO, Avner Schneur, stated, “Being recognized in G2’s Summer Market Reports for Document Management and Document Scanning is important to us because it’s the result of direct client endorsements.” Schneur adds, “And these endorsements are proof of the quality of products and services that we deliver.”

VisualVault, categorized under Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Systems on G2, features client-generated reviews that assist users in making well-informed decisions. In addition to Document Management and Document Scanning, VisualVault is recognized across G2 categories such as Digital Process Automation (DPA), OCR, Online Form Builder, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), and Business Process Management (BPM).

VisualVault’s content services platform (CSP) data and document management solutions serve to identify and extract critical data from existing documents, structure that data through the use of intelligent forms, move and process that data via workflow automation and deliver critical trends and insights via its advanced analytics function.

About VisualVault:

VisualVault is a company and cloud-based enterprise content management platform that is low-code, highly-configurable and architected to process high-volume, high-value data and transactions efficiently. With the ability to structure unstructured data and put that data to work with workflow automation and a host of other valuable applications, VisualVault is well-suited to rapidly and efficiently lead companies through valuable digital transformation processes.

VisualVault solutions automate inefficient manual processes and transform data and document-intensive processes to deliver dramatic increases in efficiency and valuable data-based insights via an advanced analytics suite.

