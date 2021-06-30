Visual Lease Named High Performer and Momentum Leader by G2

Provider of leading lease optimization software recognized by customers for lease administration capabilities

WOODBRIDGE, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#leasemanagement—Visual Lease, provider of #1 lease optimization software, has been identified by G2 as a “High Performer” in the Summer 2021 quarter for Lease Administration Software. G2 is the world’s leading business software review site and this High Performer rating was based on Visual Lease’s high levels of customer satisfaction and ratings from real users. G2 also identified Visual Lease as a “Momentum Leader” in its Lease Administration Software Momentum Grid Report, based on a composite score that combines a product’s growth indicators with customer satisfaction ratings.

“We are honored to have been recognized as a high performer and momentum leader in our space,” said Marc Betesh, founder and CEO of Visual Lease. “We’ve seen firsthand the impact that having the right lease management solution can have on an organization’s lease accounting. We’re deeply committed to providing our customers with a solution that brings lease accounting and management together to help maintain compliance and also tighten and elevate the controls around leases.”

G2 reviews included reports of:

Ease of use – allowing teams to adopt the software quickly and efficiently.

Robust capabilities – fully supporting lease administration and accounting requirements and needs.

Unparalleled support and service – helping customers to maximize their use of the platform.

Strong data visualization – providing a clear view of critical lease data, as well as potential risks and areas of opportunity.

“It is the authentic voice of the customer that powers our reports at G2 – ranking B2B software founded on users’ experience in buying, implementing and using it,” said Tom Pringle, Vice President of Research at G2. “We are delighted to highlight the tangible achievements of software solutions ranked on our site as they showcase the voice of the user while delivering valuable, actionable insights to other potential buyers and users.”

Learn more about what users have to say on Visual Lease’s G2 profile.

About Visual Lease

Visual Lease is the provider of the #1 lease optimization software for managing, analyzing, streamlining and reporting on lease portfolios. Developed by industry-leading lease professionals and CPAs, it combines GAAP, IFRS and GASB-compliant lease accounting controls with easy, flexible and automated lease management processes. More than 700 of the world’s largest publicly traded, privately-owned and public sector organizations rely on Visual Lease to control their lease portfolios, integrate with their existing business systems and maintain regulatory compliance. Committed to ongoing innovation and unparalleled customer service, Visual Lease helps organizations transform their lease compliance requirements into financial opportunities. For more information, visit visuallease.com.

