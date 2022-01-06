Visual Lease Appoints Guy Zerega as Chief Revenue Officer

Company continues to prepare for its next phase of growth

WOODBRIDGE, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Visual Lease, the #1 lease optimization software provider, today announced that Guy Zerega, Senior Vice President of Sales, will advance to become the organization’s first Chief Revenue Officer. In his new role, Zerega will continue to oversee the company’s Sales, Account Management and Alliance Partner teams.

“When Guy first joined our company in June 2021, it was the perfect time to bring on an experienced sales leader,” said Visual Lease’s founder and CEO, Marc Betesh. “Organizations across all industries are becoming increasingly aware of the risks and opportunities associated with their lease portfolios. As a result, the demand for our software is growing, and Guy’s leadership will be instrumental in our ability to continue to meet that demand.”

Before joining Visual Lease, Guy worked at Veriff where he managed their global sales organization and business expansion. During his tenure, he helped the company receive the largest Series B investment in the identity verification space to date. Prior to his time at Veriff, Guy served as Executive Vice President of Revenue at Stack Overflow where he grew their revenue organization from three to more than 130 people.

“Throughout my career, I’ve had the opportunity to help scale revenue organizations from the ground up,” said Zerega. “I was drawn to Visual Lease because of its unique position. Having been around for 25 years, it is a clear market leader with a very solid foundation. As more organizations prepare to transition to the new lease accounting standards, they will look to adopt the required technology. I’m looking forward to helping Visual Lease continue on its path as the software partner of choice for lease accounting, management and optimization.”

In 2021, Visual Lease further strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Erinn Tarpey as Chief Marketing Officer and Alexandra Betesh as Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy.

