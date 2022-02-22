VistaVu Acquires ResolvIT to Expand Mid-Market Capabilities

Acquisition signals a significant investment into deepening VistaVu’s industry experience and SAP Business One offerings

CALGARY, Alberta–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CustomerExperience–VistaVu Solutions is pleased to announce it has acquired ResolvIT SC, LLC, a leading provider of SAP Business One with over 25 years of experience in the ERP industry. With its second acquisition of 2022, VistaVu continues to make important investments into its SAP practice to grow its expertise and value for mid-market customers throughout the entire technology lifecycle.

“Together, VistaVu and ResolvIT enable mid-market companies to operate more efficiently and scale for growth through technology solutions,” says Timothy Singleton, VP Business One at VistaVu Solutions. “Our vision is to build the most respected SAP mid-market system integrator in North America. Adding ResolvIT has significantly advanced us towards that vision.”

VistaVu’s team and knowledge base has been extended to include 3 Business One experts who will help customers maximize the value of technology solutions and provide more customer advocacy at the SAP product table. Mark Burt, CEO at ResolvIT SC, LLC has been appointed Vice President Sales and will be responsible for all net new Business One opportunities. All ResolvIT’s resources will be strategically leveraged to Support Business One customer enablement tools, such as how-to documents, product expert webinars, and other communications.

The combination of ResolvIT’s industry experience in manufacturing and distribution with VistaVu’s Resolv product, an SAP Certified Solution that embeds comprehensive Supply Chain, Distribution, Logistics, and Warehouse Management into SAP Business One will help customers achieve greater productivity, improve business processes, and expand corporate assets.

“Since joining the SAP Partner Channel in 2005, we have focused on offering our customers Cloud, Mobility, and Analytics in support of SAP Business One,” says Mark Burt, CEO at ResolvIT. “Joining with VistaVu is a win for our customers and employees. VistaVu is positioned to offer our customers an additional depth of SAP products and support while offering our employees a stable challenging work environment in which they can improve their SAP Business One skills.”

About VistaVu Solutions

VistaVu Solutions is fast-growing, employee-owned, mid-market integrator that focuses on technology, innovation, and solving critical business problems. VistaVu services various industries, including Wholesale Distribution, Industrial Field Services, Industrial Machinery & Components, Life Sciences, and Aerospace & Defense. It focuses on mid-sized publicly traded and private equity-funded businesses between $10M and $1B in revenue and is one of the largest SAP mid-market gold partners across North America and has partnerships with AWS and Boomi. VistaVu has developed an integrated wholesale distribution solution called Resolv and an IoT and field service management system called FieldVu. VistaVu’s success has been recognized by Inc. 5000, Profit 500, Venture Magazine’s Fast Growth 50, Deloitte’s Fast 50 and Fast 500, and EY’s Entrepreneur of the Year. As a values-driven organization, VistaVu has also won the Better Business Bureau’s ethics award 3 times. Learn more at www.vistavusolutions.com.

About ResolvIT SC, LLC

ResolvIT is a trusted SAP channel partner founded in 2017 and based in Cayce, South Carolina. ResolvIT delivers SAP software and services, business intelligence solutions, and ERP software. Their powerful and flexible technology solutions deliver the reliability and performance needed to help their customers get the most out of their technology investment. Learn more at https://www.resolviterp.com/.

