VistaVu Acquires R Tech to Boost Customer Experience Commitment

Acquisition signals a significant investment into VistaVu’s SAP Business ByDesign practice to help customers be more profitable and productive

CALGARY, Alberta–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CustomerExperience–VistaVu Solutions is pleased to announce it has acquired R Tech Solutions, a global SAP Business ByDesign professional services company with over 18 years of experience in the ERP industry. Through this acquisition, VistaVu has created a comprehensive offering for mid-market customers throughout the entire technology lifecycle.

“Whether customers are looking for an on-prem, cloud, or hybrid ERP, or seeking advice on their digital transformation journey, our goal is to deliver rapid time to value and help companies effectively scale and grow,” says Logy Aviles, President and Head of ByDesign. “With R Tech, we are adding a skilled roster of Business ByDesign experts to enhance our delivery teams and continue driving a world class customer experience.”

VistaVu’s team and knowledge base will now be extended to include 12 Business ByDesign experts who can bring even timelier service, greater value, and more customer advocacy at the SAP product table. Rashad Ahmeduddin, Founder and Principal Consultant at R Tech, has been appointed to Vice President, Delivery and will be responsible for the SAP Business ByDesign Business Unit. All of R Tech’s resources will be strategically leveraged to support Business ByDesign customer enablement tools, such as product expert webinars, how-to documents, and other communications.

The combination of R Tech’s implementation methodology with VistaVu’s customer-centric and award-winning business will help customers achieve greater productivity, improve business processes, and expand corporate assets. As one of the best delivery teams in the ByDesign community, this acquisition will add more project management, development, and support resources to the combined SAP customer base.

“For over 18 years, we have delivered the 4 R’s – ‘Responsive, Respectful, Resourceful, and Reliable’ services,” says Rashad Ahmeduddin, Founder of R Tech. “We’re excited to join the VistaVu family to continue delivering on this promise and grow our solution offerings across North America.”

About VistaVu Solutions

VistaVu Solutions is fast growing, employee owned, mid-market integrator that focuses on technology, innovation, and solving critical mid-market business problems. VistaVu services various industries, including Wholesale Distribution, Industrial Field Services, Industrial Machinery & Components, Life Sciences, and Aerospace & Defense. The company focuses on mid-sized publicly traded and private equity-funded businesses between $10M and $1B in revenue. VistaVu is one of the largest SAP mid-market gold partners across North America and has partnerships with AWS and Boomi. VistaVu has developed an integrated wholesale distribution solution called Resolv and an IoT and field management services system called FieldVu. VistaVu’s success has been recognized by Inc. 5000, Profit 500, Venture Magazine’s Fast Growth 50, Deloitte’s Fast 50 and Fast 500, and EY’s Entrepreneur of the Year. As a values-driven organization, VistaVu has also won the Better Business Bureau’s ethics award 3 times. For more information, visit www.vistavusolutions.com.

About R Tech Solutions

R Tech Solutions is a global IT company and professional services firm founded in 2003 and based in Irving, Texas. From design to custom application development, R Tech Solutions works closely with SAP Business ByDesign customers to help companies increase productivity, improve business processes, and expand business assets. For more information, visit www.rtechglobal.com.

