Vista Equity Partners Expands Senior Leadership Team Through Appointment of Suzanne Donohoe as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Commercial Officer

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vista Equity Partners (“Vista”), a global technology investor that specializes in enterprise software, today announced that it has appointed Suzanne Donohoe as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Commercial Officer. In this newly created joint role, Donohoe will report to the firm’s Founder, Chairman and CEO Robert F. Smith and will oversee Vista’s global fundraising, capital markets, investor engagement and marketing strategies across its entire investment platform. She will also be integrally involved in helping to set and execute the strategic agenda for the firm.

“Vista is playing to win in the agentic era of software, and we are making significant investments in our firm and across our portfolio to capitalize on the transformative value creation potential catalyzed by this new general-purpose technology,” said Smith. “Suzanne is a highly experienced strategic leader and operator who has led critical growth, strategy and capital formation initiatives at some of the world’s largest alternative asset managers for three decades. Her breadth of experience, commitment to partnership and ability to translate vision into execution will make her an excellent addition to the Vista team.”

“Vista pioneered enterprise software investing through operational intelligence and has delivered consistent and compelling results for its clients for more than 25 years,” said Donohoe. “Today, Vista is once again ambitiously positioning itself at the nexus of opportunity, capital and expertise as the adoption of modern and agentic AI accelerates across the enterprise. I am honored and energized to join Vista at such an exciting stage of its evolution.”

Donohoe joins Vista from EQT, where she served as Chief Commercial Officer and Global Head of the External Platform and led capital raising, fund formation, marketing and corporate development. Before EQT, she was a Partner at KKR & Co. from 2009 to 2022, where she founded and led the Global Client & Partner Group for over a decade, and later served as the Global Head of Strategic Growth. Prior to KKR, Donohoe spent almost seventeen years at Goldman Sachs, including serving as a Partner for eight years.

Suzanne’s appointment is effective immediately. She will also serve on Vista’s Executive Committee, the firm’s governing and decision-making body for matters affecting its overall management and strategic direction.

About Vista Equity Partners

Vista is a global technology investor that specializes in enterprise software. Vista’s private market strategies seek to deliver differentiated returns through a proprietary and systematic approach to value creation developed and refined over the course of 25 years and 650+ transactions. Today, Vista manages a diversified portfolio of software companies that provide mission-critical solutions to millions of customers around the world. As of September 30, 2025, Vista had more than $107 billion in assets under management. Further information is available at vistaequitypartners.com. Follow Vista on LinkedIn, @Vista Equity Partners, and on YouTube, @Vista_Equity_Partners.

