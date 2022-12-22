Vista Equity Partners Announces 2022 Senior Leadership Promotions

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vista Equity Partners (“Vista”), a leading global investment firm focused exclusively on enterprise software, data and technology-enabled businesses, today announced senior leadership promotions.

“At Vista, our people are our greatest asset,” said Robert F. Smith, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Vista. “We congratulate this group of deserving individuals and thank them for fostering a culture of excellence for our employees, companies and investors.”

Five individuals were promoted to Managing Director:

Cheryl Leahy , Managing Director, Capital & Partner Solutions

, Managing Director, Capital & Partner Solutions Jessi Marshall , Managing Director, Marketing

, Managing Director, Marketing Amy Mathews , Managing Director, Head of Venture Capital Coverage, Vista Credit Partners

, Managing Director, Head of Venture Capital Coverage, Vista Credit Partners Drew Tate , Managing Director, Capital & Partner Solutions

, Managing Director, Capital & Partner Solutions Steven White, Managing Director, Private Equity, Flagship Fund

The appointments underscore Vista’s commitment to attracting and developing executive talent as well as notable 2022 milestones, including the hiring of over 200 new employees across functions, achieving gender parity throughout the Firm and welcoming Lauren Dillard as Senior Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer.

Further, these promotions mark the culmination of another strong year for Vista with sustained performance and momentum across its private equity, credit and public equity strategies. Across more than 55 private equity transactions, Vista deployed over $5.9 billion and returned over $6.6 billion to Vista Funds, representing over $44 billion in transaction value (as of September 30, 2022). Vista also signed three of the largest acquisitions in the Firm’s history with the take privates of KnowBe4, Citrix and Avalara for $4.6 billion, $16.5 billion and $8.4 billion, respectively.

Vista’s investment in KnowBe4 is pending close.

About Vista Equity Partners

Vista is a leading global investment firm with more than $95 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2022. The firm exclusively invests in enterprise software, data and technology-enabled organizations across private equity, permanent capital, credit and public equity strategies, bringing an approach that prioritizes creating enduring market value for the benefit of its global ecosystem of investors, companies, customers and employees. Vista’s investments are anchored by a sizable long-term capital base, experience in structuring technology-oriented transactions and proven, flexible management techniques that drive sustainable growth. Vista believes the transformative power of technology is the key to an even better future – a healthier planet, a smarter economy, a diverse and inclusive community and a broader path to prosperity. Further information is available at vistaequitypartners.com. Follow Vista on LinkedIn, @Vista Equity Partners, and on Twitter, @Vista_Equity.

