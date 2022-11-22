Vista Credit Partners Expands Direct Lending Business with New Appointment

Greg Galligan joins as Senior Managing Director, Vista Credit Partners

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vista Equity Partners, (“Vista”), a leading global investment firm focused exclusively on enterprise software, data and technology-enabled businesses, today announced the appointment of Greg Galligan as Senior Managing Director at Vista Credit Partners. Mr. Galligan will be responsible for managing the direct lending business within Vista Credit Partners’ multi-product credit platform, including helping to drive origination and underwriting efforts for both sponsor-backed and founder-led borrowers. Mr. Galligan will serve on Vista Credit Partner’s Investment Committee and will report to David Flannery, President of Vista Credit Partners and Senior Managing Director at Vista.

“As the private markets that have long powered the enterprise software industry continue to evolve, founders and businesses are continuing to seek out differentiated and non-dilutive capital solutions to invest in and scale their businesses,” said David Flannery, President of Vista Credit Partners and Senior Managing Director at Vista. “Greg is a deeply knowledgeable credit investor with demonstrable experience driving growth and product innovation at some of the industry’s largest direct lending platforms, and we are incredibly pleased to welcome him to the credit team.”

Mr. Galligan joins Vista Credit Partners with over two decades of experience across leveraged finance. He most recently served as Partner of Ares Management Corporation where he was responsible for building and leading Ares’ direct lending efforts in the United States. Prior to Ares, Mr. Galligan worked at DLJ Investment Partners where he focused on origination, structuring and underwriting leveraged finance transactions.

“Vista’s focus and expertise as an enterprise software investor makes them an ideal financing partner for some of the world’s most innovative and fastest-growing companies,” said Greg Galligan, Senior Managing Director, Vista Credit Partners. “I’m excited to partner with David and the entire Vista Credit Partners team as we work to provide even more tailored, opportunistic and attractive credit solutions across our entire direct lending platform.”

Since its formation in 2013, Vista Credit Partners has deployed over $9.4 billion and grown to over $6.0 billion of assets under management. Vista Credit Partners was established to capitalize on the growing opportunity in credit financing, offering flexible, customized debt and structured equity financing to enterprise software, data and technology-enabled businesses. Its investment capabilities are a natural extension of Vista’s private equity investment strategy, enabling the firm to offer a broad product suite up and down the capital structure to meet a company’s investment and financing needs. As part of its strategy, Vista Credit Partners’ FounderDirect offering specializes in direct financings for founder-run enterprise software companies.

About Vista Equity Partners and Vista Credit Partners

Vista Credit Partners is the credit-investing arm of Vista Equity Partners and is a strategic investor and financing partner focused on the growing enterprise software, data, and technology market. Vista Credit Partners employs a highly disciplined approach to credit investing while maintaining flexibility to pursue investments offering the best relative value and investing across the capital structure. Since formation in 2013 and as of June 30, 2022, Vista Credit Partners has completed more than 500 software and technology transactions and has deployed more than $9.4 billion. Today, Vista Credit Partners manages over $6 billion in assets. For more information, please visit vistacreditpartners.com.

Vista Credit Partners offers solutions tailored to strategic objectives with growth-friendly terms and long-term investment horizons across both the private and broadly syndicated markets, sourcing deals directly from founder-led companies, through sponsor relationships, and from its deep network of experts, advisors and other intermediaries to support growth and unlock value through creative capital solutions and operational partnership.

