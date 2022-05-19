Visions In Education Charter School Selects Naviance by PowerSchool to Improve College, Career, and Life Readiness Program Capabilities

California schools select postsecondary planning solution to increase future success for students

FOLSOM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced Visions In Education Charter School in Carmichael, California, has selected Naviance by PowerSchool as its primary college, career, and life readiness (CCLR) education technology solution. Through Naviance, Visions will uplevel its CCLR program by providing students access to high-quality resources and educational content to inform their postsecondary goals and futures.

“Based on our research and several of our counselors’ positive experiences using Naviance at previous institutions, selecting PowerSchool and their CCLR solution was an easy choice,” said Matt Patterson, Director of Student Services, Visions In Education. “Naviance has a proven track record of helping students successfully prepare for their postsecondary futures, and we look forward to offering this solution to students for years to come.”

Naviance helps students uncover their strengths and interests to make more informed decisions about their futures. Through its intuitive college, career, and life readiness platform, Naviance helps more than 10 million students in the U.S. discover their strengths and find their best-fit path after high school through a variety of helpful tools. Students can search for colleges that align with their specific interests, take career assessments, and stay organized by creating goals and to-dos.

Prior to PowerSchool, Visions managed its CCLR program through several internal processes co-dependent on one another. Visions was consistently challenged with updating students’ CCLR information across multiple platforms, ultimately causing operational pain points. Through Naviance, Visions will soon be able to provide intuitive self-discovery tools to help students navigate the broad range of college and career options available to them.

“By choosing Naviance as its CCLR program, it’s evident Visions In Education Charter School understands the importance of ensuring students from all backgrounds have access to the array of educational and career options available to them,” said Craig Greenseid, PowerSchool Chief Revenue Officer. “Providing schools with access to exceptional education technology is our top priority, and we look forward to helping Visions fortify its college, career, and life readiness program.”

Visions is a free, accredited California public charter school serving over 6,500 students in Amador, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Placer, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Solano, Sutter, and Yolo counties. Established in 1999, Visions serves as one of the largest charter schools in northern California offering home school, independent study, and university prep programs for students.

For more information about Naviance, visit https://www.powerschool.com/solutions/unified-communities/naviance/.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 45 million students globally and more than 14,000 customers, including more than 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in more than 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

© PowerSchool. PowerSchool and other PowerSchool marks are trademarks of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

PWSC-C

Contacts

Melissa Wenzel



public.relations@powerschool.com

(916) 220-5357