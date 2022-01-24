VisionMenu Doubles Down on F&I, Hires Top Industry Exec to Fuel Innovation

FORT WAYNE, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VisionMenu, Inc. provider of finance and insurance (F&I) software to the automotive industry, today announced the hiring of Steven Meeker as Chief Operating Officer.

This move comes as the company is experiencing rapid growth and has expanded its executive team to meet customer needs.

Company president Ron Martin commented, “We are elated to have Steven join us, he knows the industry inside and out – has worked with some of the largest dealer groups in the country and knows how to expand F&I profits for our providers, agents, and dealerships.” Prior to this role, Mr. Meeker served as Chief Strategy Officer of DealerSocket, Inc. (recently acquired by tech giant Solera Holdings) where he led company acquisitions, strategic partnerships, and key dealer account relations.

The new COO is bullish on the F&I space and his new company’s position in it, commenting that, “In a changing automotive landscape, VisionMenu remains committed to innovation and will be releasing new tools to expand dealer F&I profits and improve software workflows to create a better experience.”

Website: www.visiondealersolutions.com

VisionMenu, Inc. (dba Vision Dealer Solutions) was founded in 2004 by F&I trainer and author Ron Martin to reinforce best practice selling through software. Today, the AutoTech company touches hundreds of aftermarket insurance agencies and thousands of dealerships with its suite of direct provider integrations, F&I sales applications, electronic signing & contracting tools, and robust F&I reporting analytics.

