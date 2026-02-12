VISIE Achieves Commercial Milestone With Launch of Partner APIs

Enabling rapid, robot-agnostic integration of VISIE’s spatial computing platform

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#SpatialComputing--VISIE Inc. today announced the availability of its partner application programming interfaces (APIs), marking a significant milestone in the company’s commercial and integration readiness. The APIs enable surgical robotics and navigation partners to integrate VISIE’s spatial computing and real-time scanning capabilities into existing robotic platforms with minimal integration overhead.

For robotic system developers, the ability to quickly evaluate and integrate new sensing technologies is critical. VISIE’s Partner APIs provide a standardized, well-documented interface to the company’s core scanning and tracking technology, reducing integration risk and accelerating time to proof-of-concept across a wide range of robotic architectures.

Built using gRPC and designed to support multiple programming languages, the VISIE APIs are compatible with modern robotic software stacks, allowing teams to work within familiar development environments. Partners can access real-time scanner data, object tracking, and position and transform updates through a consistent interface that fits naturally into existing control, navigation, and visualization pipelines.

“For robotics teams, the key question isn’t just performance, it’s how quickly a technology can be evaluated and integrated,” said Doug Fairbanks, CEO of VISIE. “By formalizing our APIs, we remove uncertainty around how VISIE fits into existing systems and enable partners to move faster from evaluation to proof-of-concept. This is a critical step in building a scalable platform for surgical robotics.”

Designed for real-world robotic integration

The VISIE APIs expose foundational platform capabilities including scanner control, scan data access, object tracking, and real-time spatial transforms. These interfaces are designed to support independent development, allowing partners to perform the majority of integration work within their own software environments.

For example, robotic platform developers can ingest VISIE’s real-time tracking and transform data directly into their existing navigation or control frameworks, mapping VISIE outputs to the same internal data structures already used for intraoperative position updates, without requiring extensive custom middleware or bespoke integration.

A platform approach built to scale

The release of Partner APIs reinforces VISIE’s platform-based approach to integration. By providing a consistent, robot-agnostic interface to its spatial computing technology, VISIE enables partners to evaluate, deploy, and scale integrations more efficiently across multiple robotic platforms and clinical applications.

The APIs support early evaluation and development, with VISIE’s commercial licensing model providing access to advanced features and derived data as partners progress toward production-ready systems.

The VISIE developer APIs are available by emailing PartnerAPI@visievision.com, enabling qualified teams to begin evaluation immediately.

Regulatory notice: VISIE 3D scanners are investigational devices and are not available for sale.

About VISIE

VISIE Inc. is a 3D computer vision and spatial computing company enabling real-time, pinless tracking for orthopedic, neuro, cranial, and spine surgery. With a robust global IP portfolio and multiple innovation awards, VISIE enables surgical systems to see what the surgeon sees—in real time.

VISIE: There’s more to see. For more information, follow us on: https://www.linkedin.com/company/visievision

VISIE Inc.

Gwendolyn Barge

gwendolynb@visievision.com

+1 512.737.8733