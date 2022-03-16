Visibility and Control Are Consumers’ Priorities for Last-Mile Delivery, With 96% Indicating a Desire for GPS Delivery Tracking

Additionally, 88% of respondents to Anyline’s 2022 consumer survey said the ability to redirect deliveries would be useful

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Anyline, a market leader in mobile data capture, today announced findings of its “Last-Mile Delivery: Customer Perception Report 2022.” The survey, conducted on behalf of Anyline by Researchscape, highlights the major pain points of last-mile delivery that have surfaced since the start of the pandemic, as well as shoppers’ demand for visibility and accountability during their delivery experience. In fact, 88% of respondents said the ability to redirect a delivery would be either very useful or extremely useful, indicating just how much control consumers would like to have in the delivery timeline.

Last-Mile Delivery Challenges in the Pandemic Era

Consumers have relied more on last-mile delivery in the last couple of years, with many purchasing items online that they would have previously bought only in person, including groceries (43%), home essentials (30%) and restaurant meals (29%). However, the majority of U.S. shoppers continue to face delivery disruptions in the last mile. Anyline’s survey uncovered that close to half (44%) of consumers say delivery timeframes are slower since the start of the pandemic. As well, more than two-thirds (68%) of consumers say they’ve encountered delivery delays.

As last-mile delivery services have expanded, so too have the demands and priorities of consumers. According to Anyline’s survey, the most important factor for customers is for deliveries to arrive consistently on time. The next most important factor to them is having real-time communication about the pending delivery.

Poor experiences can cause shoppers to choose another online business. More than three-quarters (76%) said that an unacceptable delivery experience would strongly or somewhat affect their decision to order from that company again. The number rises for each passing generation, with more than 81% of Millennials responding they would think twice about hitting the order button again after a single poor delivery, and 86% among Generation Z shoppers.

Technologies That Improve the Last-Mile Experience

To improve and maintain a positive last-mile delivery experience for customers, businesses can turn to technologies that provide the visibility and control consumers crave, including:

GPS tracking – Having continuous visibility of a package was by far the most popular tech that last mile providers can give. According to the survey, the ability to track packages using GPS is overwhelmingly popular: 96% of respondents indicated they would find it useful when awaiting deliveries.

– Having continuous visibility of a package was by far the most popular tech that last mile providers can give. According to the survey, the ability to track packages using GPS is overwhelmingly popular: 96% of respondents indicated they would find it useful when awaiting deliveries. Centralized lockers – Centralized, automated pickup locations, such as lockers, are becoming a popular delivery option, with more than 78% of respondents finding them at least somewhat useful. With lockers, it becomes possible to retrieve a parcel at any time of the day or night without having to wait or to interact with anyone, giving consumers control over when they pick up their package.

– Centralized, automated pickup locations, such as lockers, are becoming a popular delivery option, with more than 78% of respondents finding them at least somewhat useful. With lockers, it becomes possible to retrieve a parcel at any time of the day or night without having to wait or to interact with anyone, giving consumers control over when they pick up their package. Autonomous delivery robots and drones – The introduction of robots in personal deliveries proved not as popular as more conventional options, as one-third of respondents considered them hardly useful or not at all useful. Younger respondents viewed robot delivery options more favorably than older consumers. In fact, 45% of Gen Z respondents considered autonomous delivery robots very or extremely useful, while 41% of Millennials and 42% of Gen Z respondents thought the same of drone deliveries.

“With the impressive growth of delivery volume since 2020, consumers’ expectations for control over their deliveries has also intensified,” said Lukas Kinigadner, CEO and founder, Anyline. “Our survey shows that businesses today can perhaps dial back their eagerness for investing in ‘futuristic’ delivery technology if they’re not consistently getting the basics of last-mile right. To meet consumers’ fundamental expectations for reliability and visibility, retailers and last-mile delivery companies should improve data quality and traceability by adopting mobile-scanning technology to provide real-time updates to all parties. Accurate data capture will be key to helping businesses overcome last-mile delivery challenges, deliver peace of mind and strengthen the customer’s experience of that delivery.”

To learn more about consumers’ perspectives on the technologies used in last-mile delivery, download the “Last-Mile Delivery: Customer Perception Report 2022.”

Research Methodology

The results in this report are from an online survey conducted by Researchscape International and commissioned by Anyline. The survey was fielded from Feb. 14 to 17, 2022; 1,015 U.S. consumers completed the survey. The responses are weighted to be representative of the overall population by eight demographics.

About Anyline

Founded in Vienna in 2013, Anyline has established itself as a market leader in mobile data capture. Using the newest and most innovative artificial intelligence approaches, Anyline enables any mobile device to process written characters and barcodes in real time, even when offline.

Anyline mobile data capture technology is CCPA/GDPR compliant, processing all data collected securely on the user’s device, and removing any chance of data interference. It’s not only more accurate than manual data entry, but also works 20 times faster. These scanning solutions are trusted by household brands such as PepsiCo, Discount Tire and IBM, as well as national governments and the United Nations. For more information, visit www.anyline.com.

