VISANG Education’s EdTech Program Wings Named as a Finalist for 2022 BETT Awards

SEOUL, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#2022BETTAwardsFinalist–The global education and culture company, VISANG Education (KRX: 100220) has received recognition as a 2022 BETT Awards finalist with their early childhood English learning program called Wings.

The British Education Training and Technology (BETT) Show is the world leading EdTech event, with more than 900 major EdTech companies and over 30,000 global education experts and visitors participating from 146 countries.

Wings reached the finals for the International Digital Education Resource Category, one of twenty-three categories awarded at the 2022 BETT Awards. In recognition of this meaningful result, BETT Awards the ‘finalist’ emblem to all companies who advance to the finals. As the annual BETT Awards offer stringent standards and competition along the path to determining finalists, being selected by BETT Awards is an opportunity for the company to leap forward in the global EdTech market.

Woo-Kun Hur, a Global Business director in VISANG, said, “Wings received shining reviews from the BETT judges with its interactive learning solutions. Moving forward, VISANG will continue to forge ahead in strengthening our position in the Korean education technology market by offering differentiated services and technologies.”

The final winner of the 2022 BETT Awards, determined among a total of eight companies selected as finalists, will be announced in January next year in London at the awards ceremony.

This is the second achievement from BETT Awards that company has received. VISANG Education won BETT Awards in 2021 in the International Digital Education Resource Category with englisheye, a self-directed English learning program for elementary and middle school students.

By winning two awards in a row, VISANG Education, as a leading education company of Korea, has once more demonstrated its strength and proficiency in the education industry on the global stage.

