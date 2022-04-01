VISANG Education Participates in World’s Leading Education Technology Exhibition ‘BETT Show 2022’

– Its preschooler English learning program ‘Wings’ was chosen as a finalist

SEOUL, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#2022BETTAwardsFinalist—VISANG Education (KRX: 100220), the global education and culture company, said that it participated in the BETT Show 2022, the world’s largest Education Technology exhibition held in London, the United Kingdom, from March 23 to 25.

Its EdTech product, ‘Wings’, a program for early childhood English learning, was selected as a BETT Awards finalist in the category of International Digital Educational Resource at BETT Show 2022.

British Educational Training and Technology (BETT) is an authoritative international exhibition on education technology, which has thus far attracted more than 900 major EdTech companies, education experts and visitors from 146 countries.

Over 400 global companies participated in the 2022 edition of the exhibition held under the overarching theme of “Create the Future.” They displayed a wide array of education-related content and products while sharing information with international buyers from around the world.

VISANG Education achieved a meaningful result. Its English learning program for preschoolers, Wings, was chosen as a finalist for this year’s BETT Awards in the division of International Digital Educational Resource for the second successive year.

VISANG Education set up a booth of its own, where its EdTech brands such as Wings, ELiF, englisheye, Math Alive and Oxford Discover Series sparked visitors’ curiosity. Oxford Discover Series which debuted this time is an elementary and secondary English education program that digitized Oxford Discover books into interactive ones.

“We gained insight into the latest global EdTech trends through our participation in the BETT Show 2022. VISANG Education was selected as a BETT Awards finalist two years in a row. It is an accomplishment showing our global competitiveness,” said Woo-Kun Hur, head of VISANG Education’s global business. “VISANG Education is trying to be a global EdTech leader with its unique content and service.”

