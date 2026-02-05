Visa Introduces Visa & Main, A New Platform to Accelerate Small Business Growth Across the U.S.

New program aims to tackle biggest challenges for entrepreneurs across three pillars: Business Capital, Business Connect and Business Essentials

Visa & Main launches $100M working capital facility

SAN FRANCISCO & ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Visa (NYSE: V) today announced the launch of Visa & Main, a new platform designed to give small business owners across the United States better access to the resources they need to succeed. Built in direct response to the most pressing challenges entrepreneurs face—access to capital, reaching customers and adopting modern business tools—the platform brings together capabilities across Visa’s network to help small businesses succeed.

“Small businesses are the heartbeat of local communities and represent nearly half of our country’s economic activity,” said Kim Lawrence, Regional President of North America, Visa. “With Visa & Main, we’re connecting Visa’s products and in-house knowledge with the expertise of our clients and partners to provide small businesses with flexible financing opportunities and customer acquisition and technology support. It’s a platform built to meet small business owners where they are—in our local neighborhoods and at community events across the country.”

Three Ways Visa & Main Supports Small Businesses

1. Business Capital: $100M to Expand Access to Flexible Financing

Access to capital remains one of the biggest barriers for small business growth, with 43 percent reporting financing challenges, according to the Federal Reserve’s Small Business Credit Survey. To help address this gap, Visa is launching a $100 million working capital facility with Lendistry, a leading community-focused lender that expands access to financing for small businesses.

“At Lendistry, we've seen firsthand how access to affordable capital can transform a small business—and an entire community,” said Everett K. Sands, CEO, Lendistry. “Accessible capital is like an infusion of oxygen, helping these businesses expand and take advantage of the moment. Visa’s investment will allow us to connect more undercapitalized entrepreneurs to the resources they need to build sustainable businesses.”

Small businesses can learn more about the working capital facility and apply here. In the coming months, Visa & Main will expand to include additional grant opportunities and financial support programs.

2. Business Connect: Helping Entrepreneurs Reach More Customers

For many small businesses, visibility is a major challenge both day to day and during major sporting and cultural events, such as the FIFA World Cup 2026™. As the Official Payment Technology Partner of FIFA, Visa brings together resources from across its global network and its one-of-a-kind sponsorship portfolio to help local businesses get discovered, especially during noteworthy high-traffic moments.

Through marketing support and practical resources such as signage, digital guides and workshops, Visa & Main gives entrepreneurs the opportunity to capture more customers when there are big events in town, as well as every day.

This week in San Francisco, Visa and Square launched “Square Stops Here,” a hop-on hop-off bus tour designed to support and spotlight San Francisco’s local businesses during one of the city’s biggest weekends of the year. The activation is a part of Visa’s broader commitment to championing small businesses during key moments of increased business. Visa will introduce additional offerings to help small businesses prepare for, participate in and benefit from the increased attention and foot traffic in host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

“If you don’t capitalize on moments like the FIFA World Cup 26™, you’re missing opportunity. Receiving this type of support through education and visibility can help take a business global,” said Theresa Bostic, Co-Founder of Kayla’s Italian Ice, an Atlanta-based family business now scaling across the region.

3. Business Essentials: Tools and Training to Help Businesses Grow

Digital transformation remains uneven across U.S. businesses. According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Annual Business Survey, large businesses adopt advanced technologies, such as cloud‑based systems and specialized equipment, at far higher rates than smaller operations.

Visa & Main helps close this gap by making essential tools easier to access and providing training to properly leverage them—such as:

Digital payment acceptance tools , including tapping into Visa’s Acceptance Network

, including tapping into Visa’s Acceptance Network Expense management and money-movement capabilities through Visa partners

through Visa partners Risk and fraud-mitigation solutions , including tools that help businesses manage disputes more efficiently

, including tools that help businesses manage disputes more efficiently Digital enablement and financial education support , including AI-powered advisory tools

, including AI-powered advisory tools Everyday savings programs and offers through Visa’s small business network.

As part of the Visa & Main launch event in Atlanta, small business owners were able to engage directly with the program through product demonstrations, learning sessions and conversations with Visa experts—bringing the platform’s offerings to life in a real‑world setting. The event also underscored that Visa & Main is just getting started, with additional resources, programming and local activations throughout 2026 and beyond.

“Visa & Main provided valuable insights for me—from tools for digital payments and invoicing to what small businesses need to be ready for a major moment like the FIFA World Cup 2026™,” said Lauren Hill, Owner of Full Bloom by Lauren.

For more information on Visa & Main, visit visa.com/visa&main.

