Home Business Wire Visa Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Business Wire

Visa Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

di Business Wire

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) today announced its participation in the following investor conferences.

On Thursday, March 3, Jack Forestell, Group President and Chief Product Officer, will present at the virtual Evercore ISI Payments & FinTech Innovators Forum. The discussion will begin at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately 35 minutes.

On Thursday, March 3, Ryan McInerney, President, will present at the virtual KBW FinTech & Payments Conference. The discussion will begin at 4:10 p.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately 40 minutes.

On Tuesday, March 8, Alfred Kelly, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Wolfe FinTech Forum. The discussion will begin at 8:20 a.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately 35 minutes.

On Tuesday, March 8, Alfred Kelly, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the virtual RBC Financial Institutions Conference. The discussion will begin at 12:15 p.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately 45 minutes.

On Thursday, March 10, Vasant Prabhu, Vice Chair, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference. The discussion will begin at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time and last for approximately 30 minutes.

Listen-only audio webcasts and replays will be accessible for 30 days on the Investor Relations website at http://investor.visa.com.

About Visa Inc.

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations: Jennifer Como, 650-432-7644, InvestorRelations@visa.com

Media Relations: Andy Gerlt, 650-432-2990, Press@visa.com

Articoli correlati

Intevac Announces Multi-Year 200 Lean Upgrade and Refurbishment Agreement

Business Wire Business Wire -
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intevac, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVAC), a leading supplier of thin-film processing systems, today announced a multi-year agreement...
Continua a leggere

AppLovin Announces Record Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021

Business Wire Business Wire -
Raises Software Platform outlook for 2022 to $1.35 - $1.50 billion Revenue in 4Q21 grew 56% Y/Y to $793 million,...
Continua a leggere

Amplitude Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Fourth quarter revenue of $49.4M, up 64% year-over-year Fiscal 2021 revenue of $167.3M, up 63% year-over-year Current Remaining Performance Obligations of...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Intevac Announces Multi-Year 200 Lean Upgrade and Refurbishment Agreement

Business Wire