Visa Expands Global Investment in Women’s Football as First Ever FIFA Women’s Football Partner

Visa seeks to build on long-term commitments to women’s football and continue bringing greater equality and visibility to the sport

Following on success in France in 2019, Visa looks to the expanded FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ in Australia and New Zealand to enable one-of-a-kind experiences for football fans globally

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Visa (NYSE:V) today announced it has further expanded its support of women’s football by becoming the first Women’s Football Partner for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™. This investment builds on long-term commitments Visa has made across Europe and around the world, to help elevate women’s football and usher in greater equality within the sport.

“Women are a force to be reckoned with – on the pitch, as small business owners, and as drivers of a majority of consumer purchases. We know that when we support the success of women in sport, we support the success of women everywhere,” said Lynne Biggar, Chief Marketing Officer, Visa. “Becoming the first FIFA Women’s Football Partner is part of a much larger investment in women’s initiatives to help recognize the limitless potential of women around the world.”

Visa is one of the world’s most active sponsors of women’s football. Through the company’s sponsorship of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ and other leading women’s football organizations around the world, the company strives to be a catalyst for change and contribute to the growing recognition of women’s football. The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019™ tournament was watched by a record 1.12 billion viewers1 and marked Visa’s largest onsite investment in women’s football, providing the latest payment technology at all venues and curating exclusive experiences for consumers and clients from around the world.

As the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ heads to Australia and New Zealand in 2023, marking the first time the Tournament will be played across two countries and be expanded to 32 teams, Visa will enable similar one-of-a-kind experiences for football fans globally, activate the Player of the Match award and incorporate its Team Visa program for women footballers. Additionally, as the Exclusive Payment Service for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™, Visa will implement its innovative payment technology at tournament venues and deliver exclusive experiences for fans and clients, ranging from delivering innovative ways to pay to utilizing Visa’s exclusive marketing campaign assets to drive mutual business priorities with clients.

“As a long-standing FIFA Partner and a proud supporter of women’s football, it was a natural choice for Visa to become the first ever Women’s Football Partner at FIFA,” said Sarai Bareman, FIFA’s Chief Women’s Football Officer. “Visa is well known for supporting athletes and seeing the positive benefits that can come through sport. They are advocates for equality, diversity, and inclusion, core values that are shared by FIFA and the FIFA Women’s World Cup, as we grow and celebrate the women’s game.”

Given the correlation between success in sport and business – 94% of women in the C-suite have played a sport at some time in their lives2 – Visa’s support for women does not end on the pitch. Visa continues to develop programs that open more opportunities for women on and off the field:

Team Visa: Designed to help athletes succeed in their athletic career and beyond, Team Visa has championed more than 500 athletes since its inception. Of those athletes, 55% are women, including 22 female footballers such as Lucy Bronze (England), Alexia Putellas (Spain) and Ellie Carpenter (Australia).

Designed to help athletes succeed in their athletic career and beyond, Team Visa has championed more than 500 athletes since its inception. Of those athletes, 55% are women, including 22 female footballers such as Lucy Bronze (England), Alexia Putellas (Spain) and Ellie Carpenter (Australia). The Second Half: Launched in the UK in early 2021, the Second Half is a Visa career development program to support female footballers as they consider careers beyond football. The program helps women recognize how to translate the skills they have developed – perseverance, teamwork, and commitment – outside of sport.

Launched in the UK in early 2021, the Second Half is a Visa career development program to support female footballers as they consider careers beyond football. The program helps women recognize how to translate the skills they have developed – perseverance, teamwork, and commitment – outside of sport. She’s Next, Empowered by Visa: Broader Visa programs – such as She’s Next – support women entrepreneurs around the world and work to close gaps with educational tools, mentorship and meaningful funding.

“I love having the opportunity to encourage young people to chase their dreams and am so proud to be part of Team Visa because the company shares this same vision and supports what I do,” said Ellie Carpenter, defender on Australia’s national women’s football team. “To be looking ahead toward playing the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ in my home country is an absolute dream come true.”

Visa’s first-ever sponsorship of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ complements its global investment in women’s football, including its ground-breaking partnership with UEFA Women’s Football, and sponsorship of the U.S. Soccer Federation, including the U.S. Women’s National Team and the SheBelieves Cup. It also builds on Visa’s longstanding partnership with FIFA, including the FIFA World Cup™, FIFA Women’s World Cup™ and other FIFA events.

