Visa Economic Empowerment Institute Announces Inaugural Advisory Council Focused on Driving Actionable Policy Solutions

The Advisory Council will include global thought leaders Dr. Axel Weber, Lord Jonathan Hill and Ambassador Koji Tsuruoka

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Visa (NYSE: V), a leading global payments technology company, announced today the formation of an Advisory Council for the Visa Economic Empowerment Institute. The Visa Economic Empowerment Institute is a forum for original research and public-private dialogue on payments and public policy. The Advisory Council will bring to the Institute decades of collective insights and experiences from some of the leading thought leaders in international finance and diplomacy in the world today. With the strategic guidance of the Advisory Council, the Visa Economic Empowerment Institute will be able to accelerate its agenda for driving access to digital payments and unlocking new opportunities for economic growth.





The founding members of the Visa Economic Empowerment Institute Advisory Council are:

Dr. Axel Weber (Chair) , former UBS Chairman and former president of the German Central Bank (Bundesbank). Weber is currently a senior global adviser to Boston Consulting Group and a member of the advisory board for fintech provider Raisin. “I am honored to serve as Chair of the inaugural Visa Economic empowerment Institute Advisory Council,” said Weber. “We need to overcome the continued gaps in economic opportunities that are making it difficult for all individuals to equally take part in the global payments ecosystem. I am confident that our collective knowledge and expertise at the Visa Economic Empowerment Institute will help drive impactful strides in public policies designed to empower all.”

“The Visa Economic Empowerment Institute is a natural extension of Visa’s purpose – to uplift everyone, everywhere. Axel, Koji and Jonathan share our passion for economic empowerment and will bring new perspectives to the payments policy discourse,” said Kelly Mahon Tullier, Vice Chair, Chief People and Corporate Affairs Officer of Visa. “We are thrilled to add the strategic guidance of three global leaders whose collective expertise spans almost a century of knowledge.”

The Advisory Council will focus on amplifying the Visa Economic Empowerment Institute’s three strategic research pillars:

Imagining an open future for payments: We identify opportunities for the public and private sectors to work together to create and sustain an open and innovative payments ecosystem so that individuals, businesses, and economies can thrive.

We identify opportunities for the public and private sectors to work together to create and sustain an open and innovative payments ecosystem so that individuals, businesses, and economies can thrive. Unlocking growth through trade: Working together, stakeholders can find the right balance to ensure that the digital trade realm is competitive, seamless, secure, and accessible to all.

Working together, stakeholders can find the right balance to ensure that the digital trade realm is competitive, seamless, secure, and accessible to all. Fostering digital equity & inclusion: Our goal in promoting digital equity is to reach the point at which all individuals and businesses can participate in and receive the benefits of the digital economy.

For more information on the Visa Economic Empowerment Institute and Visa’s commitment to economic empowerment, visit here.

