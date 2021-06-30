Virtual Law Firm Scale LLP Hires David Reidy As Managing Partner

Former Fintech Executive and Am Law 50 Partner To Lead Virtual Firm

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#attorney—Scale LLP, a fast-growing distributed law firm based in Silicon Valley, announced that it has hired industry veteran David Reidy as Managing Partner. Reidy most recently served as Chief Legal & Compliance Officer at fintech startup Payactiv. Previously, Reidy was a partner at McGuireWoods, where he led the national fintech practice and was a co-founder of the firm’s San Francisco office. In addition to serving fintech clients such as Payactiv, Point and LendingClub, Reidy has litigated high-stakes national class action and complex litigation matters for Capital One and Bank of America, among others.





“The chance to lead Scale LLP is a once-in-a-career opportunity,” said Reidy. “We are living through a generational change in workplace culture, and the time has come for a top-tier virtual firm.”

“The firm is growing rapidly,” said Adam Forest, the firm’s founding partner. “We expect that the next year will be even more transformative for our industry than the last, and we can’t think of anyone better to lead the team than David Reidy.”

Scale Brings Silicon Valley Innovation to the Practice of Law

Scale is equal parts law firm and start-up. All the founding partners and most of the firm’s attorneys have worked in-house at Silicon Valley tech companies. “Innovation is in our DNA,” said Forest. “By leveraging modern technology, we’ve built a robust, collaborative workplace culture at a fraction of the cost of big firms.” The firm pays its attorneys 80% of fees collected.

Scale’s model provides an alternative to lawyers at traditional firms. “The way people work is changing,” said Forest. “According to the Labor Department, more people are quitting their jobs today than at any time in the last 20 years. That’s not because they don’t want to work. It’s because they want to work differently, and Scale offers a compelling alternative to top-tier attorneys who want both flexibility and community.”

“The pandemic has proven the benefits of a remote practice and many lawyers now see this as the time to invest in themselves,” said Reidy. “Scale can provide a professional home for many of those attorneys.”

Learn more at www.scalefirm.com.

Contacts

Adam Forest

info@scalefirm.com