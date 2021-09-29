Virtual Dental Care to Bring Teledentix On-Demand Teledentistry to Millions of Humana Members Across the United States

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Virtual Dental Care (VDC), the makers of Teledentix, has announced that it will partner with Humana, a leading health and well-being company, to offer 24/7 teledentistry services to Humana’s members beginning in 2022.

Teledentix will enable Humana members to launch an on-demand virtual visit with an in-network dentist to answer any dental related questions, triage emergencies or obtain a second opinion.

“We’ve created a patient-centric teledentistry solution so benefits providers like Humana can ensure an exceptional patient experience. We’re thrilled that they’ve recognized and embraced our unique capabilities,” noted Dr. Bill Jackson, Virtual Dental Care Co-Founder and COO.

Teledentix native collaboration tools will also help Humana create stronger connections between their medical and dental facilities in a forward-thinking plan to increase overall continuity of care and help bridge the gap between dental and medical care.

“We’re excited to be working with VDC and Teledentix to roll out initiatives that will ultimately make it easier for our members to connect with dental professionals,” said Ellen Sexton, Humana’s Senior Vice President of Specialty Business. “Humana chose Teledentix for its technology that helps create a more seamless teledentistry experience for members and providers.”

About Virtual Dental Care, Inc. and Teledentix

Teledentix is an extensive telehealth communication solution utilized in various ways by different industry players. At its core, Teledentix incorporates telecommunication tools (live video, recorded video, chat, text, email, image and document uploads, etc.) into a secure environment (HIPAA compliant, HITRUST, SOC2, penetration tested). Its integrated modular design allows for multiple use-case options. Modules include consultation network management, patient engagement tools, peer-to-peer record collaboration, and much more. For more information about Teledentix, visit https://get.teledentix.com/.

