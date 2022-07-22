Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin Attends Empower AI Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony at New Richmond Location

Facility enables 150 Richmond-area employees to continue supporting CMS, elevate customer missions with artificial intelligence

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Empower AI (formerly NCI Information Systems), a leading provider of artificial intelligence and other technologies to U.S. government agencies, today announced that it has opened a new, state-of-the-art facility in Richmond, Va., to further support customers like the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and others in the region with AI-enabled solutions. The facility, located at 8701 Park Central Drive in Richmond, supports more than 150 employees across the Richmond community.





On hand to support Empower AI’s expanded operation in Richmond was Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who helped company leaders officially open the new facility for business with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 20.

“Empower AI is doing incredible work to deliver one of the most essential services to so many Virginians and Americans,” said Governor Youngkin. “When I see companies such as Empower AI expanding and growing, I am reminded that opportunity can truly flourish when innovation and growth are harnessed. Empower AI embodies that combination and executed on their vision, creating opportunity for their employees in Virginia.”

“The Empower AI team is very excited to expand our presence in Richmond,” said Paul A. Dillahay, president and CEO of Empower AI. “Like our company itself, the new office is designed to support the unique and complex needs of our government clients. The facility has received its authority to operate from CMS and is now fully operational. Our teams are working hard to elevate the missions of those we serve.”

Dillahay noted that Empower AI has had a strong Richmond presence for more than 20 years. Today, the team proudly supports CMS programs with robotic process automation and machine learning capabilities to review medical records and other payment factors more efficiently, and is also working to advance CMS’s monitoring, measuring, and reporting of thousands of Medicare Fee-For-Service, Medicaid, and CHIP improper payments each year.

“We have been honored to support CMS with this mission-critical work for many years, and our new Richmond facility will provide greater opportunities to leverage our broad array of proven AI technology solutions and collaborate with our customers and partners like never before,” Dillahay said.

He added that the facility includes more than 19,000 square feet of office and collaboration space for its employees, as well as a new data center with enhanced security features.

“We are grateful to Governor Youngkin and so many special guests who joined our celebration at our Richmond facility,” Dillahay said. “Expanding our presence and capabilities to support our customers in the region is an important part of our growth strategy, and we are excited to begin this new chapter of innovation for our company.”

About Empower AI



Empower AI is AI for government. Empower AI gives federal agency leaders the tools to elevate the potential of their workforce with a direct path for meaningful transformation. Headquartered in Reston, VA, Empower AI leverages three decades of mission experience solving complex challenges in Health, Defense, and Civilian missions. Their proven Empower AI Platform provides a practical, sustainable path for clients to achieve transformation that is true to who they are, what they do, and how they work, with the resources they have. The result is a government workforce that is exponentially more creative and productive. For more information visit www.empower.ai.

Contacts

Media:

Jason Hart | Communications Director



Jason.Hart@nciinc.com | 703-707-6677