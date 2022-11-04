<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Virgin Orbit CEO to Present at the Deutsche Bank Global Space Summit...
Business Wire

Virgin Orbit CEO to Present at the Deutsche Bank Global Space Summit Conference

di Business Wire

LONG BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Virgin Orbit (Nasdaq: VORB) announced today that Chief Executive Officer, Dan Hart, will present at the Deutsche Bank Global Space Summit Conference on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast will be available at https://investors.virginorbit.com/news-events/ir-calendar.

ABOUT VIRGIN ORBIT

Virgin Orbit (Nasdaq: VORB) operates one of the most flexible and responsive space launch systems ever built. Founded by Sir Richard Branson in 2017, the company began commercial service in 2021, and has already delivered commercial, civil, national security, and international satellites into orbit. Virgin Orbit’s LauncherOne rockets are designed and manufactured in Long Beach, California, and are air-launched from a modified 747-400 carrier aircraft that allows Virgin Orbit to operate from locations all over the world in order to best serve each customer’s needs. Learn more at www.virginorbit.com and visit us on LinkedIn, Twitter @virginorbit, and Instagram @virgin.orbit.

Contacts

Media, Virgin Orbit:

Alison Patch, Senior Director of Communications

Alison.patch@virginorbit.com
+1-949-616-2504

Investor Relations, Virgin Orbit:

Stephen Zhang, Vice President of Investor Relations

Stephen.Zhang@virginorbit.com
+1-562-384-4400

Articoli correlati

DreamBox Learning® Selected by East Baton Rouge Parish School System for Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Math Equity Grant

Business Wire Business Wire -
The grant will fund research and development on learning achievement of Black and Latino students and students experiencing poverty...
Continua a leggere

Gale Healthcare Named Tampa Bay’s Top Health-Tech Company

Business Wire Business Wire -
Industry-Leading Platform Helps Address the Nursing Shortage TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gale Healthcare, an on-demand staffing company working to end the nursing...
Continua a leggere

Flatiron Health Announces Research to be Presented at International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research Europe 2022 Annual Meeting

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flatiron Health is pleased to announce their attendance and presence at the ISPOR, The Professional Society for...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

DreamBox Learning® Selected by East Baton Rouge Parish School System for Bill & Melinda...

Business Wire