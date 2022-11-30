<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Virgin Orbit CEO to Present at Morgan Stanley’s 5th Annual Space Summit
Business Wire

Virgin Orbit CEO to Present at Morgan Stanley’s 5th Annual Space Summit

di Business Wire

LONG BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Virgin Orbit (Nasdaq: VORB), today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Dan Hart, will present at the Morgan Stanley Space Summit on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 8:15 a.m. Eastern Time.

One-on-one meetings will be held in addition to the presentation. To schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact investors@virginorbit.com.

ABOUT VIRGIN ORBIT

Virgin Orbit (Nasdaq: VORB) operates one of the most flexible and responsive space launch systems ever built. Founded by Sir Richard Branson in 2017, the company began commercial service in 2021, and has already delivered commercial, civil, national security, and international satellites into orbit. Virgin Orbit’s LauncherOne rockets are designed and manufactured in Long Beach, California, and are air-launched from a modified 747-400 carrier aircraft that allows Virgin Orbit to operate from locations all over the world in order to best serve each customer’s needs. Learn more at www.virginorbit.com and visit us on LinkedIn, Twitter @virginorbit, and Instagram @virgin.orbit.

Contacts

Media, Virgin Orbit:

Alison Patch, Senior Director of Communications

Alison.patch@virginorbit.com
+1-949-616-2504

Investor Relations, Virgin Orbit:

Stephen Zhang, Vice President of Investor Relations

Stephen.Zhang@virginorbit.com
+1-562-384-4400

Articoli correlati

Estancia Capital Partners Announces Strategic Investment in InvestorCOM

Business Wire Business Wire -
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Estancia Capital Partners announced today they completed a significant investment in InvestorCOM, a leading provider of software and...
Continua a leggere

Fubo Sports Network Now Available on Amazon Freevee

Business Wire Business Wire -
FuboTV’s 24/7 Sports Network Expands Distribution to Over 155 Million Devices NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fubo Sports Network, the live, free-to-consumer TV...
Continua a leggere

Westwater Resources to Participate in a Fireside Chat on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 11:30 EDT

Business Wire Business Wire -
CENTENNIAL, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Westwater Resources, Inc. (NYSE American: WWR), a battery-grade, natural graphite development company (“Westwater” or “the “Company”), today...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Estancia Capital Partners Announces Strategic Investment in InvestorCOM

Business Wire