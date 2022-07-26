Home Business Wire Virgin Orbit CEO to Present at Jefferies Industrial Conference
Virgin Orbit CEO to Present at Jefferies Industrial Conference

LONG BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Virgin Orbit (Nasdaq: VORB), announced today that Chief Executive Officer, Dan Hart, will present at the Jefferies Industrial Conference on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time. One-on-one meetings will be held in addition to the fireside chat presentation. To schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact investors@virginorbit.com.

ABOUT VIRGIN ORBIT

Virgin Orbit (Nasdaq: VORB) operates one of the most flexible and responsive space launch systems ever built. Founded by Sir Richard Branson in 2017, the company began commercial service in 2021, and has already delivered commercial, civil, national security, and international satellites into orbit. Virgin Orbit’s LauncherOne rockets are designed and manufactured in Long Beach, California, and are air-launched from a modified 747-400 carrier aircraft that allows Virgin Orbit to operate from locations all over the world in order to best serve each customer’s needs. Learn more at www.virginorbit.com and visit us on LinkedIn, Twitter @virginorbit, and Instagram @virgin.orbit.

Media, Virgin Orbit:
press@virginorbit.com

Amanda Horn

Amanda.horn@4media-group.com
775-636-2567

Investor Relations, Virgin Orbit:
Stephen Zhang, Vice President of Investor Relations

Stephen.Zhang@virginorbit.com
562-384-4400

