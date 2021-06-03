Virgin Galactic Announces New Contract for Human-tended Research Spaceflight

IIAS Researcher Kellie Gerardi to Fly as Payload Specialist on Research Mission

LAS CRUCES, N.M.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) (“Virgin Galactic”), a vertically integrated aerospace and space travel company, has announced a new contract to fly Kellie Gerardi, a researcher for the International Institute for Astronautical Sciences (IIAS), on a dedicated research flight, during which Kellie will conduct experiments and test new healthcare technologies while she is in space.

The IIAS and Virgin Galactic teams will collaborate with academic and government partners to carefully plan Kellie’s flight activities to maximize the science and technology advancements gained from the research experiments.

Kellie will utilize the novel scientific research benefits and applications that Virgin Galactic’s Spaceflight System provides for human-tended research experiments to demonstrate and advance the research and knowledge gained from a number of her previous reduced gravity flight campaigns performed here on Earth, including with the National Research Council of Canada (NRC) and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA). Virgin Galactic expects to provide new benefits to the space science research community by offering repeatability, affordability and quality of the weightless environment, which have historically been barriers for many wanting to conduct spaceflight research.

During the spaceflight, Kellie will unbuckle from her seat and undertake the actions necessary to complete each experiment during several minutes of weightlessness. Virgin Galactic will provide bespoke training and preparation so that Kellie is fully equipped to carry out her job as a researcher on this flight and provide on-site pre-flight support for each of the payload experiments. Kellie has previously operated each experiment in reduced gravity flights with the NRC and will be bringing that unique payload specialist experience to the research mission.

The research experiments will include bio-monitoring instrumentation, including the Astroskin Bio-Monitor wearable sensors system. It was developed by Canadian company Carré Technologies Inc. (Hexoskin) with the support of the Canadian Space Agency and is designed to measure the biological effects of launch, weightlessness, re-entry, and landing on spaceflight participants. A second piece of research includes a free-floating fluid configuration experiment, whose data can be used to help inform novel technologies ranging from fluid-based accelerometer systems to humidifiers for spacecraft life support systems, and new syringe designs for administering medication in space.

“We’re thrilled to work with Kellie Gerardi and the International Institute of Astronautical Sciences to help further their research in the bio-medical field,’’ said Michael Colglazier, CEO, Virgin Galactic. “One of the unique aspects of our Spaceflight System is that it is pilot-flown, which means we’re able to fly different flight profiles that meet the needs of our passengers in the cabin – whether that’s scientific experiments or people – or in this case both. A big part of our mission is to provide scientists and researchers with reliable and frequent access to space for space-based research. We are very proud to fly Kellie so she can fulfill a lifelong dream, conduct important research, and inspire the next generation of researchers and astronauts.”

Kellie Gerardi said: “To call this my life’s dream would be an understatement. I’ve been a champion of Virgin Galactic’s mission to democratize access to space from the earliest days, both during my time working a few test stands away at the Mojave Air & Space Port and through my years helping advance the regulatory framework for commercial human spaceflight with the Commercial Spaceflight Federation. The opportunity to fly as a payload specialist on a Virgin Galactic spaceflight brings everything full circle for me, and it’s nothing short of an honor to have a front-row seat to the final frontier. I’m grateful to IIAS for the support and confidence they continue to place in me, and I look forward to helping pave the path for many talented researchers who are sure to follow.”

IIAS Founder Dr. Jason Reimuller said: “Kellie has consistently demonstrated capability and professionalism in dynamic, operational, and multi-national research environments while enabling novel research. Additionally, her natural ability for science communication will help expand our nonprofit educational and outreach missions, inspiring others to see space as both inclusive of all and as a laboratory to benefit all of humanity. We look forward to working with Virgin Galactic as we expand our research from parabolic flight and analog environments towards longer-duration microgravity exposures in space.”

About Virgin Galactic Holdings

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. is a vertically integrated aerospace and space travel company, pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers, as well as a manufacturer of advanced air and space vehicles. It is developing a spaceflight system designed to offer customers a unique and transformative experience. You can find more information at https://www.virgingalactic.com/.

About IIAS

The International Institute for Astronautical Sciences (IIAS) is a citizen-science, research, and education institute specializing in operational space science, geoscience, flight test engineering, aeronomy, and bioastronautics. IIAS science and research campaigns produce peer-reviewed scientific publications, deployable space technologies, and inspire the next generation of international space professionals.

About Kellie Gerardi

Kellie Gerardi is a bioastronautics researcher with the International Institute for Astronautical Sciences (IIAS) who has flown multiple parabolic research campaigns to evaluate commercial spacesuits and conduct research in microgravity. Kellie’s work as a science communicator has attracted hundreds of thousands of fans on social media. She serves on the Defense Council for the Truman National Security Project and on the Board of Directors for The Explorers Club, whose esteemed flag she carried during a crew rotation at the Mars Desert Research Station. Kellie also holds a leadership role in global Mission Operations at Palantir Technologies. She is the author of Not Necessarily Rocket Science and the upcoming children’s picture book series LUNA MUNA. Kellie lives in Jupiter, Florida with her husband Steven and their daughter Delta V.

