Virgin Galactic Announces Date of First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Conference Call

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) (“Virgin Galactic” or the “Company”) today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter 2024 following the close of the U.S. markets on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. Virgin Galactic will host a conference call to discuss the results that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at investors.virgingalactic.com.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic is an aerospace and space travel company, pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers with its advanced air and space vehicles. Scale and profitability are driven by next generation vehicles capable of bringing humans to space at an unprecedented frequency with an industry-leading cost structure. You can find more information at https://www.virgingalactic.com/.

Contacts

For Investor Relations inquiries:
Eric Cerny – Vice President, Investor Relations

VG-IR@virgingalactic.com

For Media inquiries:
Aleanna Crane – Vice President, Communications

news@virgingalactic.com

